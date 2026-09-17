Bengaluru nurse attacked with machete, acid; husband arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A nurse in Bengaluru was critically injured on Thursday after her estranged husband allegedly attacked her with a machete and threw floor-cleaning acid at her near her clinic, the police said.
The police have arrested her husband, Venkatesh, a native of Tamil Nadu and an employee at an oil company.
The incident occurred around 9.15 am when Madhumita had got out of her clinic in JP Nagar to have breakfast. The police said Venkatesh, who arrived from Madurai in the morning, chased her towards the parking lot of the clinic and attacked her in full public view.
A nearby traffic police sub-inspector on duty acted swiftly, stepping in to assist Madhumita and ensuring she was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.
According to police officials, Madhumita, originally from West Bengal, and Venkatesh from Madurai got married in 2023. The couple had been living separately for around a year following a dispute.
The woman is currently undergoing treatment and is in critical condition, police said.
Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram