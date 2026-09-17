Bengaluru nurse attacked with machete, acid; husband arrested

A screengrab of the video of the man attacking his wife in Bengaluru (Special Arrangement)

A nurse in Bengaluru was critically injured on Thursday after her estranged husband allegedly attacked her with a machete and threw floor-cleaning acid at her near her clinic, the police said.

The police have arrested her husband, Venkatesh, a native of Tamil Nadu and an employee at an oil company.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am when Madhumita had got out of her clinic in JP Nagar to have breakfast. The police said Venkatesh, who arrived from Madurai in the morning, chased her towards the parking lot of the clinic and attacked her in full public view.

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A nearby traffic police sub-inspector on duty acted swiftly, stepping in to assist Madhumita and ensuring she was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.