Bengaluru: NRI records police taking bribe, two constables suspended

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and three of his friends shot a video of night patrol police taking bribe from a citizen in Bengaluru.

Two police personnel, who were deployed for night patrolling in a Pink Hoysala vehicle were caught on camera. The vehicles are especially in use for women and children’s safety. The four friends, which included two techies, shot videos of police personnel travelling in the vehicle on December 7 in VV Puram.

They told the police constables that taking bribe was a wrong practice and one of the police personnel apparently apologised after he realised that they were recording the incident.

Later the NRI contacted the Assistant Commissioner of Police (VV Puram division) Vali Pasha and explained the issue. The NRI who doesn’t want to be identified said that the top cop assured them of action against the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the two police constables have been suspended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Rohini Sepat Katoch said, “We got the information about this incident and I have ordered a departmental inquiry and two constables were suspended.”

