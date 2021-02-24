Bengaluru: Now, another 10 residents of an apartment test Covid-19 positive; tally reaches 20

A health worker collects nasal swab to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

Days after 10 people tested positive for Covid-19 in an apartment in Bengaluru, another 10 residents of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, Bellandur ward, were diagnosed with the disease. With this, Bengaluru city now has three Covid-19 clusters.

“511 samples were collected on Monday, of which 10 were tested positive. On Tuesday, 544 were collected, the results of which are expected on Wednesday,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

The apartment consists of nine towers with approximately 504 total flats. According to BBMP officials, out of the total, only 470 flats are occupied.

The city’s civic body officials have collected 1,055 samples from flats including of the personals working in the apartment complex like house helpers, security guards and drivers.

The Commissioner also said that all the 20 patients are asymptomatic and are under home quarantine. The entire apartment complex is sealed now. “If any residents develop symptoms, they will be shifted to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli became a Covid-19 hotspot after 103 people were found infected after a party on the premises.

On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus, following which Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 383 new cases of COVID-19 and four related fatalities taking the total number of infections to 9,48,849 and the death toll to 12,303. All the four deaths reported are from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 240, Mysuru 26, Shivamogga 18, Dakshina Kannada 17, Tumakuru and Udupi 12, Belagavi 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,183, followed by Mysuru 53,967 and Ballari 39,226.