Bengaluru: Notice issued to BWSSB over sewage, fish kill in Horamavu-Agara lake

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notice to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) seeking an explanation on why sewage has been entering the Horamavu-Agara lake which has resulted in the death of fish. Residents of Horamavu noticed dead fish floating in the lake on Sunday.

A senior BBMP official with the lakes department said, “Yesterday, officials from the BBMP and KSPCB visited the lake. We found sewage entering the lake through the stormwater drain. We have created a diversion channel to prevent this. Unfortunately, the BWSSB is laying underground sewage lines for the 110 villages recently added to the municipal body and they are yet to be connected to the main trunk line. The resultant entry of sewage into the lake leads to reduced dissolved oxygen levels, causing the death of fish. The KSPCB has issued a notice to the BWSSB seeking an explanation.”

Venu N, a resident of Horamavu, called BBMP and KSPCB officials and apprised them of the incident.

Activist Balaji Raghotham said this is the second instance of fish kill in the lake. “We have informed the officials. It was great to see that they visited the lake on being informed,” he added.

Last year too, hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Muthanallur lake and Rachenahalli lake which, officials said, was caused by the flow of sewage into the lake.