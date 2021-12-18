Bengaluru: No compulsory institutional quarantine for passengers from ‘high-risk’ nations

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday clarified that no decision has been taken regarding compulsory institutional quarantine of international travellers from ‘high-risk’ countries.

“The Government of India has identified 12 countries as ‘high-risk countries’ and has stipulated measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. Accordingly, the Government of Karnataka and the BBMP have taken measures to screen and test the international arrivals from the ‘high-risk countries’, and if found positive, (mandates) immediate hospital isolation, else self-isolation at home and repeat test after 8 days. BBMP has not yet stipulated compulsory institutional quarantine for international arrivals from any of the countries. Any decision taken in this regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with Government of India and Government of Karnataka guidelines,” the BBMP clarified in a circular.

India has added several countries to the ‘at-risk’ list, mandating passengers arriving from these nations to undergo Covid testing post arrival. This includes countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, besides South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Under the new rules, passengers arriving at six major Indian airports from ‘at-risk’ countries have to compulsorily pre-book the RT-PCR tests to be taken on arrival from December 20. The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, more places were declared containment zones within the BBMP limits on Friday, taking the total to 97. Bommanahalli zone alone has 32 such containment zones. The state has so far reported eight cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.