Bengaluru: No New Year celebrations to be allowed on MG Road, Brigade Road over Omicron threat

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, Bengaluru Police on Saturday said that no New Year celebrations will be allowed on MG Road and Brigade Road this year. No celebrations had been held at these places last year as well on account of Covid-19.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday said, “There won’t be any public events to celebrate the New Year. People who have prior booking will be allowed to visit pubs, hotel and clubs. Public gatherings won’t be allowed on MG Road and Brigade Road.”

Cops held a meeting to discuss measures that need to be adopted to prevent gatherings at public places.

A police source said that night curfew may be implemented in the city for three days starting from December 30. But no final decision has been taken yet, the source added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts on Sunday to discuss measures to control the Omicron spread. Bommai has said that a decision will be taken in the meeting on whether night curfew should be imposed in the state.