Bengaluru: NLSIU to offer 3-year LLB degrees from July 2022

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, ranked best among law institutions in India, has decided to offer a three-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree programme beginning next year.

The formal announcement on the commencement of the new programme was made by Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy. The VC explained that classes for the inaugural batch are scheduled to begin in July 2022. “This programme will help re-energise and transform postgraduate legal education across India in the years ahead,” Prof Krishnaswamy said. He also claimed that the institute recently recruited nearly 20 faculty members “with graduate and doctoral degrees from the best universities around the world.”

Three-year LLB degree programmes are designed to cater to those who have already completed an undergraduate degree in any stream and wish to pursue education in law specialisation. The institute at present offers a five-year integrated BA.LLB (Hons) course other than the one-year LLM (Masters) programme and other distance education courses.

Further, Prof Krishnaswamy revealed that authorities at the NLSIU were planning to seek more land from the Karnataka government in a bid to expand the campus. In Nagarbhavi, the institute now sits on a lush green campus spanning 23 acres of land. The campus comprises an academic block, student hostels, faculty quarters, a state-of-the-art library, canteens, a health centre, gym facilities, and discussion rooms among other spaces for academic and community-based activities.

NLSIU Bengaluru is located 10 kilometres away from Bengaluru City Railway Station and Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic), the campus is three kilometres away from Mysore Road metro station on the Purple Line of Namma Metro.