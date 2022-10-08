scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Bengaluru: Nine-year-old thalassemia patient becomes doctor for a day at Narayana Health City

The girl, Fathima AK, hails from Irutty, a small taluk in neighbouring Kerala

BengaluruFathima was given an opportunity to attend to the patients. She was briefly taught how to use a stethoscope and examine patients. She assisted the doctors not only in the OPD but also went along with them to meet the inpatients.

Narayana Health City in Bengaluru Saturday said it helped realise a 9-year-old thalassemia patient’s dream of becoming a doctor. The girl, Fathima AK, hails from Irutty, a small taluk in neighbouring Kerala.

In a statement, Narayana Health City said: “During her visit to the city early this week for her post-transplant (she had undergone bone marrow transplant) check-up, Fathima had expressed her desire to be a doctor when she grows up. Hearing this, Narayana Health City in association with Make-A-Wish Foundation gave her an opportunity to be a doctor at the Department of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation for a day.”

Speaking about her experience, Fathima said: “It was the best day of my life. It is exhilarating to know how their work impacts our lives. I am looking forward to recovering fast and putting in all the necessary hard work to be a doctor.”

Fathima was given an opportunity to attend to the patients. She was briefly taught how to use a stethoscope and examine patients. She assisted the doctors not only in the OPD but also went along with them to meet the inpatients.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
More from Bangalore

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Sunil Bhat, director and clinical lead of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation at Narayana Health Network Hospitals, said: “Conditions like thalassemia, cancer, etc are mired with misinformation or misconceptions. In fact, the lack of knowledge tends to create despair in the minds of the patients. Initiatives like this give them an opportunity to think beyond the condition and, above all, instill desire and hope, which, in turn, can have a positive impact on the treatment as well.”

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:58:21 pm
Next Story

‘My strong and beautiful Pilates girl,’ says Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer as she works on her core

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement