Bengaluru: Nine-year-old thalassemia patient becomes doctor for a day at Narayana Health City

Narayana Health City in Bengaluru Saturday said it helped realise a 9-year-old thalassemia patient’s dream of becoming a doctor. The girl, Fathima AK, hails from Irutty, a small taluk in neighbouring Kerala.

In a statement, Narayana Health City said: “During her visit to the city early this week for her post-transplant (she had undergone bone marrow transplant) check-up, Fathima had expressed her desire to be a doctor when she grows up. Hearing this, Narayana Health City in association with Make-A-Wish Foundation gave her an opportunity to be a doctor at the Department of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation for a day.”

Speaking about her experience, Fathima said: “It was the best day of my life. It is exhilarating to know how their work impacts our lives. I am looking forward to recovering fast and putting in all the necessary hard work to be a doctor.”

Fathima was given an opportunity to attend to the patients. She was briefly taught how to use a stethoscope and examine patients. She assisted the doctors not only in the OPD but also went along with them to meet the inpatients.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Sunil Bhat, director and clinical lead of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation at Narayana Health Network Hospitals, said: “Conditions like thalassemia, cancer, etc are mired with misinformation or misconceptions. In fact, the lack of knowledge tends to create despair in the minds of the patients. Initiatives like this give them an opportunity to think beyond the condition and, above all, instill desire and hope, which, in turn, can have a positive impact on the treatment as well.”