Omicron: Panel suggests night curfew for Bengaluru, other cities ahead of New Year’s eve

With increasing concern over the new variant Omicron, the Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended subdued New Year celebrations so as to ensure that the current daily reporting of about 300 cases and the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) of 0.4 per cent remain stable.

The expert panel has recommended prohibition of large and small gatherings in established venues of New Year’s eve celebrations. It has also recommended that organised gatherings in pubs, restaurants, clubs and celebrations on major roads, malls and other public places should not be allowed though regular activities can continue in pubs, restaurants and clubs.

The panel said wherever needed Section 144 will be enforced and the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act will be imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

“Night curfew shall be imposed in Bengaluru and other identified cities from 30th December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 (7:00 PM to 5:00 AM),” the expert panel recommended.

At places of worship like temples, churches, mosques TAC recommended that between December 22 and January 2, 2022 there shall be 50 per cent occupancy in the temples, mosques and churches and the priests must possess a negative RT-PCR certificate.

As there is a possibility of public celebrations turning into superspreader events for Covid 19, the TAC has recommended that New Year celebrations take place indoors and public celebrations should be avoided.