scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Bengaluru: Nigerian man killed by fellow countryman in relationship dispute

A police complaint about the stabbing in public was filed by one of the many eyewitnesses to the murder.

The stabbing was witnessed by several members of the public as the two Nigerian men brawled on the street

A Nigerian national was stabbed to death by a fellow countryman in the northeast region of Karnataka’s Bengaluru city Sunday evening following a dispute over a relationship with a woman, who was living with one of them.

The stabbing was witnessed by several members of the public as the two Nigerian men brawled on the street in Amruthahalli area of Bengaluru in a fight that initially began at the rented residence of the accused Obiora Victor Nzekwe and spilled onto the street. The victim has been identified as Solomon Ekenay.

A police complaint about the stabbing in public was filed by one of the many eyewitnesses to the murder. The residents of the Munikempanna Layout in Amruthahalli told the police that two Nigerians were seen fighting with each other on the third floor of a building where one of them lived at around 6 pm Sunday.

The two men allegedly came down to the street and continued to fight and one of the men Solomon Ekenay was stabbed by Obiora Victor Nzekwe on the street, says the police complaint registered by the Amruthahalli police on the basis of the eyewitness account.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

The police investigations have revealed that Nzekwe was living with his Indian girlfriend Puyndaplin in the Munikempanna Layout and his associate, the victim Ekenay, was a frequent visitor to the house.

More from Bangalore

The police probe has found that the motive behind the murder was Victor’s alleged suspicion of his friend developing a relationship with his girlfriend, sources said.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 12:08:35 pm
Next Story

Aamir Khan keeps a low profile as he’s spotted in Mumbai amid new ad controversy. See photos

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement