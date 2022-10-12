Bengaluru: Nigerian man killed by fellow countryman in relationship dispute

A Nigerian national was stabbed to death by a fellow countryman in the northeast region of Karnataka’s Bengaluru city Sunday evening following a dispute over a relationship with a woman, who was living with one of them.

The stabbing was witnessed by several members of the public as the two Nigerian men brawled on the street in Amruthahalli area of Bengaluru in a fight that initially began at the rented residence of the accused Obiora Victor Nzekwe and spilled onto the street. The victim has been identified as Solomon Ekenay.

A police complaint about the stabbing in public was filed by one of the many eyewitnesses to the murder. The residents of the Munikempanna Layout in Amruthahalli told the police that two Nigerians were seen fighting with each other on the third floor of a building where one of them lived at around 6 pm Sunday.

The two men allegedly came down to the street and continued to fight and one of the men Solomon Ekenay was stabbed by Obiora Victor Nzekwe on the street, says the police complaint registered by the Amruthahalli police on the basis of the eyewitness account.

The police investigations have revealed that Nzekwe was living with his Indian girlfriend Puyndaplin in the Munikempanna Layout and his associate, the victim Ekenay, was a frequent visitor to the house.

The police probe has found that the motive behind the murder was Victor’s alleged suspicion of his friend developing a relationship with his girlfriend, sources said.