Bengaluru: NICE Road to shut down for two-wheelers from 10 pm to 5 am

January 14, 2022 2:42:54 pm
The management of the Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited has decided to shut the road for two-wheelers between 10 pm and 5 am from January 16.
The decision was taken after a direction from the Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru, NICE said in a release.
According to senior traffic police officials, the decision came after the road was seeing a rise in the number of accidents involving two-wheelers at night.
“The road is in the outskirts of the city and at night it is dangerous for two-wheelers. Four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles ply at a high speed on NICE Road and the safety of two-wheelers is important. Thus, we decided to ban two-wheelers,” said the police.
Traffic police officials also added that a few youths engage in stunts and racing on NICE Road and the ban will help avoid these.
“There is a lack of lighting on the road, also a reason for accidents of two-wheelers during the night,” officials said.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
