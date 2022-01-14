Bengaluru: NICE Road to shut down for two-wheelers from 10 pm to 5 am

The management of the Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited has decided to shut the road for two-wheelers between 10 pm and 5 am from January 16.

The decision was taken after a direction from the Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru, NICE said in a release.

According to senior traffic police officials, the decision came after the road was seeing a rise in the number of accidents involving two-wheelers at night.

“The road is in the outskirts of the city and at night it is dangerous for two-wheelers. Four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles ply at a high speed on NICE Road and the safety of two-wheelers is important. Thus, we decided to ban two-wheelers,” said the police.

Traffic police officials also added that a few youths engage in stunts and racing on NICE Road and the ban will help avoid these.

“There is a lack of lighting on the road, also a reason for accidents of two-wheelers during the night,” officials said.