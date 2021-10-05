Bengaluru: NIA chargesheets 6 for ‘duping’, ‘illegally confining’ Sri Lankan nationals

The NIA has filed a chargesheet in a Bengaluru court against six Tamil Nadu residents who were allegedly involved in trafficking and illegally confining Sri Lankan nationals.

The six accused persons—identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, SathamUshen, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates—have been booked under sections 343, 344, 370(3) and 120B of the IPC. They have been accused of duping Sri Lankan nationals on the pretext of taking them to Canada for employment and then confining them at different places in India.

A case was originally registered in June this year at Mangaluru South police station against 25 Sri Lankans, following allegations that people from the neighbouring country were staying in a lodge without valid documents. During subsequent raids, 13 more Sri Lankans were apprehended.

A total of 38 Sri Lankan nationals were held in four different batches during raids from February 27 to April 10.

A man named Fasan, who is absconding now, had allegedly asked the Sri Lankan nationals to pay different amounts, varying from 3.5 lakh to 10 lakh in Sri Lankan currency, and promised to take them to Canada. A total amount of Rs 1.83 crore in Sri Lankan currency was paid to the accused, the NIA said.

Fasan, in connivance with his associates in Sri Lanka and India, had duped the Sri Lankan nationals, the investigating agency said. The accused named in the chargesheet were reportedly involved in illegally confining the Sri Lankan nationals at various parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The agency said that further investigation is underway.