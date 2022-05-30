Bengaluru: NGT-appointed joint committee on Ulsoor lake pollution directs BBMP to modernise slaughterhouse

The joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to look into the causes of pollution in Ulsoor lake has asked the civic body to modernise its slaughterhouse on Tannery Road by March 31, 2024. The committee had earlier stated that untreated discharge from the slaughterhouse directly enters the lake through the drains.

“Ensure implementation of long term measures such as modernisation of abattoir installation of effluent treatment plant to achieve zero liquid discharge and biogas plant for solid waste at M/s BBMP Civil Slaughter House as proposed by BBMP. March 31, 2024,” the joint committee said in the report.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in December last year had issued directions to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to close down all activities of the slaughterhouse. In response to the closure order, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a letter dated March 16 to the KSPCB proposed short- and long-term measures to contain the discharge and requested the board to revoke the order.

As an immediate short-term measure, the BBMP said that arrangements were made to transport the effluent to the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). The BBMP issued a work order dated March 17 to M/s Sai Enviro Tech to collect, transport and dispose of liquid waste generated in the slaughterhouse to the CETP.

Under the long-term measures, the civic body had talked about providing new infrastructure including building, slaughtering and meat processing units as per modern abattoir protocols.

The BBMP in the letter also stated that the closure of the slaughterhouse would lead to illegal slaughtering of animals in shops and streets, massive discharge of blood and animal waste into drains, illegal selling of uncertified meat to customers, and contamination of the groundwater resulting in environmental pollution.

The civic body has applied to the KSPCB for renewal of the consent for operation.