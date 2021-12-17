Bengaluru: NGT sets up 7-member joint panel to probe violations around Chandpura lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member joint committee to look into alleged violations of buffer zone and solid waste management guidelines at Chandapura lake in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district.

Besides the Bengaluru District Magistrate, the panel will include officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), National Wetland Authority and the State Wetland Authority.

The nodal agency for coordination and compliance will be the CPCB and the KSPCB. The joint committee has been directed to undertake visits to the site and interact with the stakeholders to ascertain compliance to environmental norms. The committee will be free to coordinate with the concerned authorities and take assistance from any individual/institution.

The move comes after the NGT took suo motu cognizance of The Indian Express report ‘Lakes of Bengaluru: Industrial effluents, raw sewage; stinky tale of Chandapura lake’ published on November 21. Built during the Chola dynasty to meet the drinking and domestic requirements of the local settlers, the report highlighted that rapid encroachments and industrial effluents were choking the lake. Industrial effluents from the Kachanayakanahalli lake upstream drains into the Chandapura lake without being treated. Moreover, the lake also receives untreated sewage from Chandapura town through stormwater drains.

The lake is spread over 7.2 acres in Heelalige village and 17.27 acres in Chandapura town. Out of the total 24.27 acres, construction activities have taken up nearly two acres of the water body in Chandapura town. The fence around the lake is broken and garbage is seen strewn around. A government hospital and local shops have also allegedly encroached its buffer zone.