Bengaluru News Live Updates: Two complaints filed against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with alleged hate speech in Shivamogga

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Delhi-based political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale have filed complaints with Shivamogga police against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in connection with an alleged hate speech at a public event in Shivamogga. In his complaint, Gokhale accused the MP of inflammatory remarks “designed to incite violence between different communities”. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday condemned the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the border row and called it “worthless” when a case is being heard by the Supreme Court. He told reporters that Maharashtra has a habit of issuing such statements for political gains and said their move comes at a time when people on both sides of the border are living in harmony.
Amidst calls by the state health department to ramp up health protocols amid rising Covid cases in some countries, most schools in Bengaluru will make masks mandatory, reintroduce temperature screening, sanitise classrooms and buses and direct students to refrain from attending school in case of cold/cough/fever among other measures.
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. The MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region annual convention in Karnataka’s Shivamogga Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Pragya Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity. Addressing the gathering she said, “Love jihad. They have a tradition of jihad. If they get nothing, they will do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love. We love god. A sanyasi loves god. But a sanyasi says, in this world created by god, end all oppressors, wrong-doers, sinners, or else, the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in love jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values.” (Read More)
Delhi-based political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale have filed complaints with Shivamogga police against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in connection with an alleged hate speech at a public event in Shivamogga. In his complaint, Gokhale accused the MP of inflammatory remarks “designed to incite violence between different communities”. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks.
Amidst calls by the state health department to ramp up health protocols amid rising Covid cases in some countries, private school authorities in Bengaluru are planning to step up efforts to ensure safety measures are in place once the students return from the Christmas vacation in January 2023.
Most schools in Bengaluru will make masks mandatory, reintroduce temperature screening, sanitise classrooms and buses and direct students to refrain from attending school in case of cold/cough/fever among other measures.
This comes amid the state health department issuing a guideline making it compulsory to wear masks in public places. (Read More)
Hitting back at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for demanding to declare Belagavi as a union territory, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory considering the cosmopolitan population and contributions of people of other states.
Thackeray Monday had demanded the central government to declare Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra as a Union Territory. He had further said Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar City should be announced as a union territory as the case is pending before the Supreme Court.
Before passing the resolution on the boundary row Tuesday, Madhuswamy said, “Around 20 per cent Kannada and Konkani speaking people reside in Mumbai. Mumbai was never a part of Maharashtra before its formation. Such being the case, Mumbai, not Belagavi, qualifies to become a union territory.” (Read More)
Karnataka Lokayukta police Tuesday conducted searches across the state in 37 locations, including premises of 13 commercial tax offices and 24 manufacturers and dealers.
According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Lokayukta, the searches were related to companies manufacturing or trading or selling and holding tobacco and pan masala products and their nexus with commercial tax officers. The business community dealing with these products in connivance with commercial tax officials were avoiding paying taxes and causing wrongful losses to the government’s exchequer, the statement said. (Read More)
BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the district electoral officer for Bengaluru Urban, Tuesday blacklisted Chilume Group in connection with the alleged voter data fraud and manipulation of the voters’ list.
According to a press statement issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the group, its director and other members associated with the group have been banned from participating in any sort of activity undertaken by the BBMP, including tendering processes related to service and procurement. (Read More)
Hello Readers! Welcome to today's Bengaluru Live Blog. Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city.