Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Two complaints filed against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with alleged hate speech in Shivamogga

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's convention in Shivamogga, Pragya Thakur slammed “love jihad” and advised parents against educating their children in institutions run by missionaries.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: December 28, 2022 10:00:10 am
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Delhi-based political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale have filed complaints with Shivamogga police against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in connection with an alleged hate speech at a public event in Shivamogga. In his complaint, Gokhale accused the MP of inflammatory remarks “designed to incite violence between different communities”. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday condemned the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the border row and called it “worthless” when a case is being heard by the Supreme Court. He told reporters that Maharashtra has a habit of issuing such statements for political gains and said their move comes at a time when people on both sides of the border are living in harmony.

Amidst calls by the state health department to ramp up health protocols amid rising Covid cases in some countries, most schools in Bengaluru will make masks mandatory, reintroduce temperature screening, sanitise classrooms and buses and direct students to refrain from attending school in case of cold/cough/fever among other measures.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: In 13 years, admissions in government high schools up 30% in Karnataka; in private schools, 335% says PAC report; Karnataka government hospitals conduct Covid mock drills, say ready to battle emergencies

10:00 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Keep your knives sharpened at home, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur at Hindu convention

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. The MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region annual convention in Karnataka’s Shivamogga Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Pragya Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity. Addressing the gathering she said, “Love jihad. They have a tradition of jihad. If they get nothing, they will do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love. We love god. A sanyasi loves god. But a sanyasi says, in this world created by god, end all oppressors, wrong-doers, sinners, or else, the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in love jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values.” (Read More)

09:58 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Two complaints filed against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with alleged hate speech in Shivamogga

Delhi-based political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale have filed complaints with Shivamogga police against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in connection with an alleged hate speech at a public event in Shivamogga. In his complaint, Gokhale accused the MP of inflammatory remarks “designed to incite violence between different communities”. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks.

09:55 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Private schools in Bengaluru put Covid measures in place before end of Christmas break

Amidst calls by the state health department to ramp up health protocols amid rising Covid cases in some countries, private school authorities in Bengaluru are planning to step up efforts to ensure safety measures are in place once the students return from the Christmas vacation in January 2023.

Most schools in Bengaluru will make masks mandatory, reintroduce temperature screening, sanitise classrooms and buses and direct students to refrain from attending school in case of cold/cough/fever among other measures.

This comes amid the state health department issuing a guideline making it compulsory to wear masks in public places. (Read More)

09:54 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Not Belagavi, announce Mumbai as UT: Karnataka Law Minister reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s demand

Hitting back at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for demanding to declare Belagavi as a union territory, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory considering the cosmopolitan population and contributions of people of other states.

Thackeray Monday had demanded the central government to declare Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra as a Union Territory. He had further said Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar City should be announced as a union territory as the case is pending before the Supreme Court.

Before passing the resolution on the boundary row Tuesday, Madhuswamy said, “Around 20 per cent Kannada and Konkani speaking people reside in Mumbai. Mumbai was never a part of Maharashtra before its formation. Such being the case, Mumbai, not Belagavi, qualifies to become a union territory.” (Read More)

09:54 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Karnataka Lokayukta raids commercial tax offices, manufacturers and dealers for evading taxes

Karnataka Lokayukta police Tuesday conducted searches across the state in 37 locations, including premises of 13 commercial tax offices and 24 manufacturers and dealers.

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Lokayukta, the searches were related to companies manufacturing or trading or selling and holding tobacco and pan masala products and their nexus with commercial tax officers. The business community dealing with these products in connivance with commercial tax officials were avoiding paying taxes and causing wrongful losses to the government’s exchequer, the statement said. (Read More)

09:53 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Bengaluru civic body blacklists Chilume group for ‘voter data fraud’

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the district electoral officer for Bengaluru Urban, Tuesday blacklisted Chilume Group in connection with the alleged voter data fraud and manipulation of the voters’ list.

According to a press statement issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the group, its director and other members associated with the group have been banned from participating in any sort of activity undertaken by the BBMP, including tendering processes related to service and procurement. (Read More)

09:52 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Hello Readers! Welcome to today's Bengaluru Live Blog. Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city. 

In 5 years, number of vehicles in Bengaluru to exceed city population: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The number of vehicles in Bengaluru is likely to outnumber its population in the next five years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday. He said that over 7,000 cameras will be installed in Bengaluru to monitor traffic.

The population of Bengaluru is 1.25 crore, whereas the number of vehicles in the city was 1.03 crore, Bommai told the Legislative Assembly, before the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill was passed.

“Everyday 5,000 new vehicles are added in Bengaluru,” he said. Two to three vehicles per household is among the causes, according to Bommai.

Karnataka may expand special nutrition scheme to high school

Karnataka’s school education department has proposed that the state government consider expanding the distribution of eggs, bananas and chikkis under the PM Poshan scheme to the students of government high schools also.

According to sources in the department, the special nutrition food (SNF) has received positive response from students between the 6-14 age group, or those studying in classes 1-8. In addition, officials also believe that the malnutrition problem is also a huge concern among high school students. “We have given a proposal to the state government to consider expanding SNF to government high school students to address the malnutrition issue among those students. The proposal is under consideration and is likely to come up in the pre-budget session of the legislature,” a department official said.

Lakes of Bengaluru: Promises made but Hoskere lake still awaits much-needed restoration

In October 2021, the former chief commissioner of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, had directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to ensure sewage does not enter the Hoskere lake located in the Herohalli ward of Gandhinagar.

Spread across 43.3 acre, the custody of the lake was handed over by BDA to the BBMP in 2019. During his visit to the lake in 2021, Gupta had found that sewage was entering the lake and water was leaking through the lake bund which was affecting the storage capacity of the water body and had instructed the BDA and BWSSB to resolve the issues and then hand over the custody of the lake to the BBMP.

