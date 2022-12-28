Bengaluru News Live Updates: Two complaints filed against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with alleged hate speech in Shivamogga

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Delhi-based political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale have filed complaints with Shivamogga police against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in connection with an alleged hate speech at a public event in Shivamogga. In his complaint, Gokhale accused the MP of inflammatory remarks “designed to incite violence between different communities”. BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday condemned the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the border row and called it “worthless” when a case is being heard by the Supreme Court. He told reporters that Maharashtra has a habit of issuing such statements for political gains and said their move comes at a time when people on both sides of the border are living in harmony.

Amidst calls by the state health department to ramp up health protocols amid rising Covid cases in some countries, most schools in Bengaluru will make masks mandatory, reintroduce temperature screening, sanitise classrooms and buses and direct students to refrain from attending school in case of cold/cough/fever among other measures.