Bengaluru news: Top stories – July 15

Karnataka Speaker schedules trust vote for Thursday

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the state, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar Monday scheduled a trust vote for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government at 11 am on Thursday. He announced the decision after a meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the assembly.

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy to decide on resignation

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy will decide on his resignation from the Assembly by Monday. Earlier, he had sought permission to meet speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday, postponing his appointment with the latter scheduled for 4.30 pm on Monday.

Want to come to India in 24 hours: IMA chief Mansoor Khan

Absconding chief of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group and main accused in the ponzi scam case, Mansoor Khan released a video on Monday, expressing his willingness to return to India to be part of the undergoing investigation.

“God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours, I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don’t even know where my family is,” he is seen saying in the seven-minute long video.

Both camps confident of emerging winners after trust vote

Soon after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the Karnataka legislative assembly till Thursday, leaders from the ruling coalition side and from the opposition expressed their confidence in emerging victorious in the floor test scheduled for Thursday.

Congress’ troubleshooter DK Shivakumar said, “No one will like to go for an election. It is not possible (for legislators to not turn up) when the anti-defection law is in place.” At the same time, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said, “I am 100% confident that we will win the floor test. The rebel MLAs in Mumbai will support us.”

BBMP intensifies plastic seizure in Bangalore

Bangalore’s local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has intensified its plastic seizure drive following a ban on plastic bags. Several teams, including mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun herself, joined the officers and conducted surprise inspections in commercial areas of the city. The same is expected to continue tomorrow as well

Karnataka’s Santosh is new BJP organisation general secretary

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday appointed BL Santosh of Karnataka as the new general secretary (organisation) of the party. Santosh replaced Ram Lal, who has returned to the RSS after serving in the post for 12 years.

51 BBMP corporators honoured for holding ward committee meetings

As many as 51 local representatives from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were honoured with Corporator #1 Namma Samiti Puraskaara in an event for holding ward committee meetings.

Rebel Congress-JD(S) may not attend floor test on Thursday

Fifteen rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who are now staying at Rennaisance Hotel in Mumbai, have apparently decided to skip the floor test at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru on July 18.

Roshan Baig asks for more time to appear before SIT

Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig failed to appear before SIT today. He has asked time till July 25 to appear before the Special Investigation Team for questioning.