Bengaluru News Live Updates: Three arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal worker murder; 9 FIRs against rioting, arson

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Three people were arrested and nine others have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka on Monday. Also, nine FIRs have been registered against rioting, arson and the violation of CrPC 144 in Shivamogga district. The police are investigating the case and are checking the background of suspects, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

Harsha Nagaraj alias Hindu Harsha alias Batte Market Harsha, an employee of a mobile service centre in Seegehatti, died after he was attacked by a gang of youths that waylaid him when he stepped out of his home in the communally sensitive area on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in the wake of continuing protests over the hijab row in the state, the Bengaluru Police extended the prohibitory orders barring gatherings outside educational institutions for the next two weeks till March 8. The prohibitory order that had come into force on February 9 was earlier slated till February 22.

The Karnataka Advocate General on Monday told the High Court that efforts have been initiated by the state to ensure that officials of its Education department do not act in an “untoward” manner with Muslim girl students while implementing the court’s interim order that barred religious symbols in colleges where dress codes have been prescribed until the matter is decided.