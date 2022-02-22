scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Three arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal worker murder; 9 FIRs against rioting, arson

The police are investigating the case and are checking the background of suspects, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 22, 2022 11:07:48 am
Karnataka news, Karnataka live, bengaluru live news, Karnataka hijab row, Bajrang dal, Bajrang dal worker murder, Indian expressProtest by Bajrang Dal activists in Hubbali demanding the arrest of a Pastor in October 2021.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Three people were arrested and nine others have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka on Monday. Also, nine FIRs have been registered against rioting, arson and the violation of CrPC 144 in Shivamogga district. The police are investigating the case and are checking the background of suspects, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

Harsha Nagaraj alias Hindu Harsha alias Batte Market Harsha, an employee of a mobile service centre in Seegehatti, died after he was attacked by a gang of youths that waylaid him when he stepped out of his home in the communally sensitive area on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in the wake of continuing protests over the hijab row in the state, the Bengaluru Police extended the prohibitory orders barring gatherings outside educational institutions for the next two weeks till March 8. The prohibitory order that had come into force on February 9 was earlier slated till February 22.

The Karnataka Advocate General on Monday told the High Court that efforts have been initiated by the state to ensure that officials of its Education department do not act in an “untoward” manner with Muslim girl students while implementing the court’s interim order that barred religious symbols in colleges where dress codes have been prescribed until the matter is decided.

11:07 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Three arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal worker murder; 9 FIRs against rioting, arson

Three people were arrested and nine others have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka on Monday. Also, nine FIRs have been registered against rioting, arson and the violation of CrPC 144 in Shivamogga district. The police are investigating the case and are checking the background of suspects, home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

11:07 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Bajrang dal, Bajrang dal activist murder, Karnataka news, Karnataka's Shivamogga news, Karnataka police, Crime news, Indian Express The police are yet to confirm the reason behind the murder.

The police are looking at a series of crimes that a Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha Hindu (27), in Shivamogga region was involved in for a possible motive for the murder of the man on Sunday.

Crime records for the Shivamogga city reveal that Harsha Hindu was involved in at least five cases of assault and attempt to murder including several communal incidents of attacks on rival anti-social elements from the Muslim community.

The murder of Harsha Hindu has already been provided communal tones by a senior BJP minister from Shivamogga, K S Eshwarappa.

“A good worker of our party has been killed in Shivamogga. It has been done by Muslim goondas. The Muslim goondas were never so emboldened in Shivamogga and there should be action against such persons,” Eshwarappa said.

The Shivamogga region is represented in the Karnataka legislature by Eshwarappa, current Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. The city of Shivamogga is prone to communal violence on account of the presence of communal gangs that are allied with pro-Hindu and pro-Muslim political outfits.

In one of the most recent cases that was lodged against Harsha, he was accused by the police of being part of a mob that attacked Muslim traders in Shivamogga city on December 3, 2020 following a communal skirmish.

Cases of assault have been pending against Harsha since 2017 in the Doddapet police station, according to police records.

