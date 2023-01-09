scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: No Karnataka tableau on Republic Day, following Centre’s guidelines to provide opportunity to others

Bengaluru News Live Updates Today: Bengaluru ‘rapid road’ develops cracks within a month of inauguration; "In a democracy if you make one person god, it is not democracy, but autocracy," says Kharge in Chitradurga.

Bengaluru | Updated: January 9, 2023 9:58:03 am
karnataka government news, karnataka news, bangalore news, india news, current updates, indian expressThe clarification comes following the controversy over Karnataka's tableau being excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, after having showcased the state's culture for 13 consecutive years. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 9, 2023: The Karnataka government clarified Sunday that the state’s tableau will not get a chance to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, following the Union government’s guidelines that push for providing an opportunity to the states that took part least number of times during the last eight years. The clarification comes following the controversy over Karnataka’s tableau being excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, after having showcased the state’s culture for 13 consecutive years.

The ‘rapid road’ inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month has developed cracks in several places. The cracks were noticed Friday. At the time of inauguration, civic authorities had claimed that the 375-metre stretch of Old Madras Road in Indiranagar built using ‘rapid road work’ technology would last 40 years.

Targeting the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said in a democracy if one person is made a god, it will not be a democracy, but will become an autocracy. In Chitradurga, he called on all sections of the society, especially SC/ST and other weaker sections to unite for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. The veteran leader further while pointing at Modi projecting his Gujarati identity while seeking votes during Gujarat polls, urged people to vote for the Congress during upcoming elections in Karnataka, while highlighting that he too is son of the soil here and asked people support him, his party and its leaders.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Hoax bomb threat email: Class VIII student sent it for ‘fun’. Follow this space for the latest updates from Bengaluru.

09:56 (IST)09 Jan 2023
Traffic advisory for Bengaluru Outer Ring Road commuters

Commuters please note -The road is temporarily closed both sides between 27th Main Fly over ( Outer Ring Road, under Agara flyover) due to BMRCL work. Only Service road is available. - HSR Layout Traffic Police

Avarebele Mela back in Bengaluru after pandemic lull, this time it’s bigger and better

Bengaluru’s famous Avarebele food festival is back for its 2023 edition and city residents are once again unable to resist its famous delicacies. The Avarebele Mela, which usually takes place at the narrow yet iconic food street at VV Puram, has now shifted its venue to National College Grounds, Basavanagudi, to accommodate more visitors.

Inaugurated by author and Infosys co-founder Sudha Murthy on Thursday, the unique food festival hosts around 40 stalls featuring over 100 delicacies with avare or hyacinth bean as the chief ingredient. This includes masala idli, holige, samosa, dosa, paddu, ice-cream, payasa, vada, gobi manchurian, peri peri masala and sweets.

Curiouscity: A go-to destination for kids in Bengaluru to have fun with science

While science can be a very niche domain for some, it can also be a ‘Eureka’ moment for others. Museums, laboratories, and exhibitions can help you navigate through the world of science and technology, but with Curiouscity, a discovery centre off Sarjapur Road, you can have ‘fun’ with science.

That is how Bengaluru-based Dr Shonali Chinniah, a marine ecologist, expresses her love for science. Established in 2020, Curiouscity aims to be the go-to destination for students between Class 4 and 7 and for young adults who are curious to know diverse topics of science.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 09:54 IST
