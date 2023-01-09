Bengaluru News Live Updates: No Karnataka tableau on Republic Day, following Centre’s guidelines to provide opportunity to others

The clarification comes following the controversy over Karnataka's tableau being excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, after having showcased the state's culture for 13 consecutive years. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 9, 2023: The Karnataka government clarified Sunday that the state’s tableau will not get a chance to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, following the Union government’s guidelines that push for providing an opportunity to the states that took part least number of times during the last eight years. The clarification comes following the controversy over Karnataka’s tableau being excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, after having showcased the state’s culture for 13 consecutive years.

The ‘rapid road’ inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month has developed cracks in several places. The cracks were noticed Friday. At the time of inauguration, civic authorities had claimed that the 375-metre stretch of Old Madras Road in Indiranagar built using ‘rapid road work’ technology would last 40 years.

Targeting the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said in a democracy if one person is made a god, it will not be a democracy, but will become an autocracy. In Chitradurga, he called on all sections of the society, especially SC/ST and other weaker sections to unite for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. The veteran leader further while pointing at Modi projecting his Gujarati identity while seeking votes during Gujarat polls, urged people to vote for the Congress during upcoming elections in Karnataka, while highlighting that he too is son of the soil here and asked people support him, his party and its leaders.