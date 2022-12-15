scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Overcast conditions to continue, minimum temperature likely to be around 18°C

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: December 15, 2022 10:55:49 am
Bengaluru has also seen light showers in the last few days. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cloudy skies are likely to prevail over the city today with mist expected in certain areas as well, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. The overcast conditions also meant that the residents of Bengaluru couldn’t get a chance to witness the Geminids meteor shower on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, days after violence at Belagavi and Pune over the inter-state border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the chief ministers of the two states to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues. At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, Shah said the two states will not make any claim until the Supreme Court decides the issue.

10:55 (IST)15 Dec 2022
UG, PG students in Karnataka can now attempt same paper in English and Kannada

Undergraduate and postgraduate students in Karnataka public universities can now write exams in Kannada, English or a mix of both languages, the State Higher Education Council (SHEC) decided Wednesday.

Till now, students were bound to write answers for an entire question paper either in Kannada or in English. But the new decision will allow them to attempt some questions in Kannada and others in English according to their convenience. This change was already in place in polytechnic courses. Read More

10:43 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Traffic around Hope Farm Junction has improved, says Bengaluru traffic police special commissioner

Bengaluru traffic police special commissioner has claimed an improvement in traffic movement around Hope Farm Junction in Whitefield after recent changes. “Traffic movement at Hope farm junction has improved after traffic regulatory interventions. Grateful to all the citizens who have given suggestions,” the special commissioner for Bengaluru traffic M A Saleem said.

10:39 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Traffic on Gunjur Road continues to be slow owing to temple yatra

The Whitefield Traffic Police Station has said that traffic on Gunjur Road would be slow today owing to the Gunjur Devi Temple Yatra.

10:31 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good Morning and welcome to our Live Blog. From weather and traffic updates to news from your city, follow this space to not miss out on important happenings in your city and state.

Nine illegal resorts within Karnataka’s BRT Tiger Reserve: national authority

Officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority have found that nine homestays, hotels and resorts are functioning within the BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in violation of the Environmental Protection Act 1986, and recommended legal action against them.

In a detailed report, a copy of which is with indianexpress.com, the authority has recommended that the field director of the reserve, Deep J Contractor, convene a meeting of the monitoring committee and “review the matter case-wise with regard to violations being committed with respect to each homestay/resorts/hotel”, adding that the departments of revenue, forest, environment, tourism and urban development as well as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board should take action.

Live-in partner buries woman in field, Police find body after 18 days

The body of a missing woman was found to have been buried by her live-in partner allegedly after she killed herself, and the Karnataka police have arrested the man on charges of murder and destroying evidence.

Hailing from Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district, Kavya (25) was in a live-in relationship with Avinash and had been missing for 18 days till police discovered her body in a sugarcane field on Tuesday.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:29:29 am
