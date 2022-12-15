Bengaluru News Live Updates: Overcast conditions to continue, minimum temperature likely to be around 18°C

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Cloudy skies are likely to prevail over the city today with mist expected in certain areas as well, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. The overcast conditions also meant that the residents of Bengaluru couldn’t get a chance to witness the Geminids meteor shower on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, days after violence at Belagavi and Pune over the inter-state border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the chief ministers of the two states to form a six-member team comprising three ministers from each side to address all boundary issues. At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, Shah said the two states will not make any claim until the Supreme Court decides the issue.
In other news, the Bengaluru traffic police special commissioner has claimed an improvement in traffic movement around Hope Farm Junction in Whitefield after recent changes. “Traffic movement at Hope farm junction has improved after traffic regulatory interventions. Grateful to all the citizens who have given suggestions,” the special commissioner for Bengaluru traffic M A Saleem said.
Undergraduate and postgraduate students in Karnataka public universities can now write exams in Kannada, English or a mix of both languages, the State Higher Education Council (SHEC) decided Wednesday.
Till now, students were bound to write answers for an entire question paper either in Kannada or in English. But the new decision will allow them to attempt some questions in Kannada and others in English according to their convenience. This change was already in place in polytechnic courses. Read More
The Whitefield Traffic Police Station has said that traffic on Gunjur Road would be slow today owing to the Gunjur Devi Temple Yatra.
