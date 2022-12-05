Bengaluru News Live Updates: 48 lakh kids to be vaccinated against JE from today

Speaking about the drive, Health Minister K Sudhakar said Sunday that vaccinations in the first week of December will primarily be focused on private and government schools. “Following this, in the next two weeks, we will be focusing on vaccination drives in health institutions, Anganwadi centres, and among communities. The Union Health Ministry will be supplying us with the Jenvac vaccine to conduct the drive,” he added.

In other news, for close to a year now, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has kept his options open regarding the constituency he would contest from in the Assembly elections scheduled in April next year. Congress insiders are of the view that Yatindra offering to vacate his seat after just one election was a sign that Siddaramaiah could be back in Varuna. “Chances of him winning Badami again is very less. Urban constituencies such as Hebbal and Chamarajpet will also be tough for him. Though he hinted at contesting from Kolar, that would be a mistake as the Congress feels that fielding K Srinivas Gowda – who was expelled from JD(S) this year for violating the party whip in the Rajya Sabha polls – would be more prudent.