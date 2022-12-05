scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: 48 lakh kids to be vaccinated against JE from today

Karnataka News Today, Bengaluru News Live, December 5, 2022: Now, we have to wage a war against JE and our Health Department is fully prepared. Let us all join hands in the fight against encephalitis and protect our future generations from the crippling effects of this disease, said Health Minister K Sudhakar

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | December 5, 2022 9:47:55 am
banglore news, karntaka news, K Sudhakar news, vaccination drive news, indian expressBangalore Live News: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, December 5, 2022: A special vaccination drive to inoculate an estimated 48 lakh children aged between 1 and 15 against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) will be held in Karnataka from Monday for a period of three weeks.

Speaking about the drive, Health Minister K Sudhakar said Sunday that vaccinations in the first week of December will primarily be focused on private and government schools. “Following this, in the next two weeks, we will be focusing on vaccination drives in health institutions, Anganwadi centres, and among communities. The Union Health Ministry will be supplying us with the Jenvac vaccine to conduct the drive,” he added.

In other news, for close to a year now, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has kept his options open regarding the constituency he would contest from in the Assembly elections scheduled in April next year.  Congress insiders are of the view that Yatindra offering to vacate his seat after just one election was a sign that Siddaramaiah could be back in Varuna. “Chances of him winning Badami again is very less. Urban constituencies such as Hebbal and Chamarajpet will also be tough for him. Though he hinted at contesting from Kolar, that would be a mistake as the Congress feels that fielding K Srinivas Gowda – who was expelled from JD(S) this year for violating the party whip in the Rajya Sabha polls – would be more prudent.

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates today: Karnataka govt gives green signal to prosecute IPS officer Amrit Paul in PSI scam; Collect 2 photo ID documents from staff: Bengaluru city police to aggregators. Follow this space for latest updates from Bengaluru.

Security tightened in Karnataka’s Srirangapatna ahead of Hindu Jagarana Vedike yatra

The police Sunday tightened security in the historic town of Srirangapatna in Karnataka’s Mandya district where the right-wing outfit Hindu Jagarana Vedike will take out a Sankeerthana Yatra later in the day, officials said.

The yatra aims to ramp up efforts seeking to restore the Moodalabagilu Hanuman Temple at the town’s Jamia Masjid site which, right-wing activists claim, was constructed after demolishing the temple. Over a thousand police personnel have been deputed in Srirangapatna to prevent any untoward incident as the procession is set to pass near the mosque, officers added. The yatra will begin at the Nimishamba temple and conclude at Ranganathaswamy temple.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:47:55 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close