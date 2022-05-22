Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bail plea of person who threatened HC judges in hijab case rejected; CM Bommai thanks Modi, Sitharaman for reducing fuel prices
Bangalore News, Karnataka Weather Live Updates, Bengaluru, Karnataka Rain News, Karnataka SSLC Result 22 May: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices.
A City Civil and Sessions Court rejected Rahmatullah's plea on Saturday.
(Representational)
Karnataka, Bengaluru Rain News Live Updates: A Sessions Court in Bengaluru has rejected the bail plea of Rahmatullah from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, who is in judicial custody for having allegedly threatened the life of Karnataka High Court judges who pronounced the verdict on wearing hijab in classrooms recently. A City Civil and Sessions Court rejected Rahmatullah’s plea on Saturday. Mohammed Usmani, a member of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), is another person arrested on similar charges. Both are in judicial custody.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices. In a set of tweets, Bommai said the subsidy up to 12 cylinders on cooking gas will be a boon for women.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infection count to 39,50,378, according to news agency PTI. There were zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state on the day.
Live Blog
Bengaluru and Karnataka news on rains, political developments, Covid infections, and more. Follow here.
Students attend a class after schools reopened in Bengaluru, Monday, May 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
The Supreme Court on Friday permitted mining firms to export their excavated iron ore from mines in districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in Karnataka. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the stand of the Central government and lifted the curb on export of iron ore and asked the firms to observe the conditions imposed by the authorities.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested an RTI activist for allegedly extorting money from several clubs by threatening to file false cases against them, officers said.
The police identified the accused as A R Ashok Kumar Adiga (57), a resident of Basaveshwaranagar. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody for 10 days, they said. Adiga had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Bitcoin scam in the state and had brought the issue to national attention.
Days after a controversy erupted over the alleged replacement of lessons on Bhagat Singh from the 10th standard Kannada textbooks with speeches of RSS ideologue K B Hegdewar, the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the textbooks are still in the printing stage and Bhagat Singh’s lessons have not been dropped. However, the body added that the revised textbooks also have lessons on Hedgewar.
Managing director of KTBS, Madegowda, said, “Although Bhagat Singh’s lessons have not been dropped, the updated Kannada textbooks will have lessons of Hegdewar. Only 70% of the textbooks have been printed so far and we hope to finish printing the rest soon.” A committee led by writer Rohith Chakravarthy was also formed to examine the social science textbooks of 6th- 10th standards and the Kannada textbooks of 1st-10th standards.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices. In a set of tweets, Bommai said the subsidy up to 12 cylinders on cooking gas will be a boon for women. (PTI)
A Sessions Court in Bengaluru has rejected the bail plea of Rahmatullah from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, who is in judicial custody for having allegedly threatened the life of Karnataka High Court judges who pronounced the verdict on wearing hijab in classrooms recently. A City Civil and Sessions Court rejected Rahmatullah’s plea on Saturday. Mohammed Usmani, a member of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), is another person arrested on similar charges. Both are in judicial custody. (PTI)