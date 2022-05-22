Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bail plea of person who threatened HC judges in hijab case rejected; CM Bommai thanks Modi, Sitharaman for reducing fuel prices

Students attend a class after schools reopened in Bengaluru, Monday, May 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted mining firms to export their excavated iron ore from mines in districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in Karnataka. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the stand of the Central government and lifted the curb on export of iron ore and asked the firms to observe the conditions imposed by the authorities.

The Department of Pre-University, in its latest curriculum issued for the academic year 2022-23, has made it mandatory for students to wear the prescribed uniform, barring them from wearing any religious attires. The move follows the Karnataka High Court order in the wake of the hijab row.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested an RTI activist for allegedly extorting money from several clubs by threatening to file false cases against them, officers said.