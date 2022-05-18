Bengaluru News Live Updates: 2 labourers killed due to heavy rainfall; water logging reported across the city

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live:As many as two people were killed in Bengaluru’s Ullal on Tuesday as heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.
A day after Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigned, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Tuesday appointed BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure as the interim chairman of the council until a new chairman is elected. Malkapure is a two-time MLC from Bidar district.
Meanwhile, after assuming charge as the 35th Bengaluru police commissioner Tuesday, IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy said that towing vehicles in no-parking zones might be re-introduced in the Karnataka capital.
In other news, Kannada television actress and YouTube video maker Chethana Raj (22) died after reportedly developing complications owing to a ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery. The family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint against the centre where the plastic surgery was conducted.