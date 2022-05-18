scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: 2 labourers killed due to heavy rainfall; water logging reported across the city

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: Kannada television actress and YouTube video maker Chethana Raj (22) died after reportedly developing complications owing to a ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery. The family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint against the centre where the plastic surgery was conducted.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
May 18, 2022 8:50:12 am
Two people were killed due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru's Ullal on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live:As many as two people were killed in Bengaluru’s Ullal on Tuesday as heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several  parts of the city.

A day after Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigned, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Tuesday appointed BJP MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure as the interim chairman of the council until a new chairman is elected. Malkapure is a two-time MLC from Bidar district.

Meanwhile, after assuming charge as the 35th Bengaluru police commissioner Tuesday, IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy said that towing vehicles in no-parking zones might be re-introduced in the Karnataka capital.

In other news, Kannada television actress and YouTube video maker Chethana Raj (22) died after reportedly developing complications owing to a ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery. The family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint against the centre where the plastic surgery was conducted.

More from Bangalore

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Governor appoints MLC Raghunath Rao Malkapure as interim chairman of Legislative Council

Karnataka: 50-70% attendance on day one as schools reopen after summer holdiays Students attend a class after schools reopened in Bengaluru, Monday, May 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka RTI activist who wrote to PM Modi on Bitcoin scam arrested for extortion

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested an RTI activist for allegedly extorting money from several clubs by threatening to file false cases against them, officers said.

The police identified the accused as A R Ashok Kumar Adiga (57), a resident of Basaveshwaranagar. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody for 10 days, they said. Adiga had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Bitcoin scam in the state and had brought the issue to national attention.

Karnataka: Lessons on Bhagat Singh not removed but books will have Hedgewar speeches, says textbook society

Days after a controversy erupted over the alleged replacement of lessons on Bhagat Singh from the 10th standard Kannada textbooks with speeches of RSS ideologue K B Hegdewar, the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the textbooks are still in the printing stage and Bhagat Singh’s lessons have not been dropped. However, the body added that the revised textbooks also have lessons on Hedgewar.

Managing director of KTBS, Madegowda, said, “Although Bhagat Singh’s lessons have not been dropped, the updated Kannada textbooks will have lessons of Hegdewar. Only 70% of the textbooks have been printed so far and we hope to finish printing the rest soon.” A committee led by writer Rohith Chakravarthy was also formed to examine the social science textbooks of 6th- 10th standards and the Kannada textbooks of 1st-10th standards.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.