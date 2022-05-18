Bengaluru News Live Updates: 2 labourers killed due to heavy rainfall; water logging reported across the city

Students attend a class after schools reopened in Bengaluru, Monday, May 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested an RTI activist for allegedly extorting money from several clubs by threatening to file false cases against them, officers said.

The police identified the accused as A R Ashok Kumar Adiga (57), a resident of Basaveshwaranagar. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody for 10 days, they said. Adiga had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Bitcoin scam in the state and had brought the issue to national attention.

Days after a controversy erupted over the alleged replacement of lessons on Bhagat Singh from the 10th standard Kannada textbooks with speeches of RSS ideologue K B Hegdewar, the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the textbooks are still in the printing stage and Bhagat Singh’s lessons have not been dropped. However, the body added that the revised textbooks also have lessons on Hedgewar.