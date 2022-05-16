Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bommai say high command will discuss B Y Vijayendra’s clearance for MC polls

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: A day after the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cleared the name of veteran BJP leader B S Yedyiurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra for the legislative council polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the matter will be discussed and decided by the high command on Monday.
On the weather front, generally cloudy skies with few spells of rain are very likely in Bengaluru on Monday. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.
In other news, a free health camp organised by Dr K Sudhakar Foundation in association with state Health and Family Welfare ended Sunday and officials claimed that nearly 2 lakh people were screened at the camp, making it the largest such health camp in the world.