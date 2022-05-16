scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bommai say high command will discuss B Y Vijayendra’s clearance for MC polls

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: On the weather front, generally cloudy skies with few spells of rain are very likely in Bengaluru on Monday.

May 16, 2022 9:51:26 am
Speaking to reporters here, he said, the government is very clear with an open mind for an impartial probe, and investigations is on at a large scale.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: A day after the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cleared the name of veteran BJP leader B S Yedyiurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra for the legislative council polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the matter will be discussed and decided by the high command on Monday.

On the weather front, generally cloudy skies with few spells of rain are very likely in Bengaluru on Monday. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

In other news, a free health camp organised by Dr K Sudhakar Foundation in association with state Health and Family Welfare ended Sunday and officials claimed that nearly 2 lakh people were screened at the camp, making it the largest such health camp in the world.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

Karnataka in a state of flux, Bommai in a fix on Europe trip

With rapid political developments expected to unfold over the next few weeks in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai remains undecided on a proposed visit next week to Europe to attend the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

Bommai had earlier announced plans to travel to London and Davos between May 18 and 26. While the London leg of the tour, where he was scheduled to unveil a statue of Lingayat saint Basavanna, has been canceled, Bommai is still undecided on Davos part of the trip, scheduled from May 22-26, on account of uncertainty in the state’s political situation.

“I will decide soon (on travel to Davos). For the Davos event, I am one of two chief ministers who have been invited, so it is of importance,” Bommai said on Saturday. “However, since many issues have come up — like elections to the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha — it is to be decided how many days I should be away, and when I should go.”

 

