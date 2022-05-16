Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bommai say high command will discuss B Y Vijayendra’s clearance for MC polls

Karnataka in a state of flux, Bommai in a fix on Europe trip

With rapid political developments expected to unfold over the next few weeks in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai remains undecided on a proposed visit next week to Europe to attend the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

Bommai had earlier announced plans to travel to London and Davos between May 18 and 26. While the London leg of the tour, where he was scheduled to unveil a statue of Lingayat saint Basavanna, has been canceled, Bommai is still undecided on Davos part of the trip, scheduled from May 22-26, on account of uncertainty in the state’s political situation.

“I will decide soon (on travel to Davos). For the Davos event, I am one of two chief ministers who have been invited, so it is of importance,” Bommai said on Saturday. “However, since many issues have come up — like elections to the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha — it is to be decided how many days I should be away, and when I should go.”