Bengaluru News Live Updates: Metro to run till 2 am on Dec 31; Winter session of Karnataka Assembly to end today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Bengaluru Metro services will be available till 2 am on December 31, BMRCL announced Thursday. Anjum Parvez, MD of BMRCL, said that the last train will leave the terminal stations at around 1.15 am and reach the respective destinations by 2 am to facilitate easy travel for the New Year party revellers.

The Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly will be adjourned Thursday, a day prior to the schedule, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday. The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. “We had earlier planned till Friday but we discussed with the senior members of the House and decided to wind up tomorrow evening,” Kageri told the House. He told the House that the Finance Bill has to be discussed and passed. Further, some other discussions will take place.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity.