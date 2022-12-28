Bengaluru News Live Updates: Metro to run till 2 am on Dec 31; Winter session of Karnataka Assembly to end today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Bengaluru Metro services will be available till 2 am on December 31, BMRCL announced Thursday. Anjum Parvez, MD of BMRCL, said that the last train will leave the terminal stations at around 1.15 am and reach the respective destinations by 2 am to facilitate easy travel for the New Year party revellers.
The Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly will be adjourned Thursday, a day prior to the schedule, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday. The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. “We had earlier planned till Friday but we discussed with the senior members of the House and decided to wind up tomorrow evening,” Kageri told the House. He told the House that the Finance Bill has to be discussed and passed. Further, some other discussions will take place.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered a controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. Addressing the gathering, Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity.
BMRCL has announced that metro train services will be extended till 2 am on Dec. 31, in accordance with the city police department's rules.
Anjum Parvez, MD of BMRCL, stated that the last train will leave the terminal stations at 1.15 am or 1.30 am and reach the respective destinations by 2 am. BMRCL has extended one hour more to facilitate travel for party revellers who have been directed by the police department to wrap up celebrations by 1 am.
The Karnataka government Wednesday said it would appeal to the Central government for its approval to rehabilitate thousands of families displaced by a power project in Shivamogga district.
"The government is seized of the matter and is in touch with the Central government to resolve the issue," said State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy in the Assembly. The Minister was replying to BJP MLA from Sagar in Shivamogga, Hartal Halappa. (PTI)
The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be adjourned Thursday, a day prior to the schedule, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said on Wednesday. The Karnataka Assembly session was scheduled to take place till December 30 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.
"We had earlier planned till Friday but we discussed with the senior members of the House and decided to wind up tomorrow evening," Kageri told the House. He told the House that the Finance Bill has to be discussed and passed. Further, some other discussions will take place. (PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a case related to alleged irregularities in the installation of water treatment plants and the drilling of borewells in the Karnataka capital between 2016 and 2019.
The central agency has sought the number of borewells drilled and water treatment plants installed in the wards of the civic body during the period. The alleged irregularities pertain to five BBMP zones—Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka and Bommanahalli. Read more
Accusing the BJP governments in Karnataka and Maharashtra of manufacturing the border dispute, the Congress on Wednesday questioned the need for legislatures to pass resolutions when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a meeting on the issue.
“There is no border issue. It has been created by the BJP governments in Karnataka and Maharashtra,” Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said. “This is a ploy by the ‘triple-engine’ government of Karnataka, Maharashtra and the Centre,” he said, taking a dig at the “double-engine government” claim made about the BJP ruling both at the Centre and in the states. Read more
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday said his party will be giving a special focus on the 'Old Mysuru' region in the runup to 20203 assembly polls in Karnataka, as the party has realised that without winning the confidence of people in the region, it cannot get majority. He said the BJP will go before the people in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region where it is perceived as weak, with development and Hindutva as the agenda.
His comments have come in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the region's Mandya on December 30 and Devanahalli on December 31. "Amit Shah, like a good player, can give a good performance on any pitch. We are focusing on the old Mysuru region. We have realised from the 2008 and 2018 elections that we cannot get a majority without winning the confidence of people in this region. So, while focusing on the entire state, we will give special focus on the Old Mysuru region," Ravi said in response to a question. (PTI)
More from Cities
As many as 3,938 people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in India between 2014 and 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), has said in response to an RTI filed by Kerala-based RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry.
According to the RTI response, a copy of which is with indianexpress.com, Odisha recorded 719 human deaths, which is the highest among all states, owing to elephant attacks during this period. In West Bengal, 643 people died due to wild elephant attacks. The other states which recorded a high number of human casualties were Jharkhand (640), Assam (561), Chhattisgarh (477), Tamil Nadu (371) and Karnataka (252). Read more
Dr T V Ramachandra, faculty at the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Wednesday said that the total wetland area in Karnataka stands at 2,81,299.5 hectare and the benefits which it provides to the people has an economic value of Rs 284.52 billion.
Speaking at the 13th International Biennial Lake Symposium organised by Energy and Wetlands Group, IISc, he explained, “The services of wetlands can be divided into three categories. First — provisioning services which include fishing, fodder etc which sustains the local livelihood. Second — regulating services in which groundwater recharge and bioremediation takes place and third — cultural services which include recreation.” Read more
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking details related to the irregularities in drilling borewells and installation of water treatment plants between 2016 to 2019. The ED is probing the case under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately lead an all- party delegation to the Centre on the border dispute with Maharashtra, as he accused him of doing a "lip service with hollow statements" on the issue. Reacting to Bommai's statement that Karnataka will not cede even an inch of land to Maharashtra, he urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a public assurance on the matter.
"Not surprised that CM is merely doing lip service with hollow statements. If he actually means that he doesn't want to cede an inch of Karnataka to Maharashtra, he should immediately take an all-party delegation to Delhi and let the Home Minister give a public assurance on the matter," Shivakumar said in a tweet. Terming Maharashtra Legislature's resolution on the border issue as "irresponsible and against federal structure," Bommai on Tuesday had asserted that not even an inch of the State's land will be ceded.(PTI)
Seatbelts, airbags and the quick response of the people saved him and his family, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi Wednesday, a day after his car met with an accident near Karnataka’s Mysuru. Prahlad Modi, 70, his son Mehul Modi, 40, daughter-in-law Jinal Modi, 35, and grandson Meharth Mehul Modi, 6, and car driver Sathyanarayana, 40, are undergoing treatment in Mysuru at the moment.
They were on their way to Bandipur National Tiger Reserve Tuesday afternoon when the driver lost control of the car which hit a divider near Kadakola, 13 km away from Mysore. Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Prahlad Modi said he had recovered and would leave the city once doctors allow him. Read more
A man’s murder in Bengaluru in March came to light after the police received an anonymous letter late November leading to the arrest of five men.
The police identified the victim as Sharath Kumar, 27, of Harinagar in Konanakunte. He was involved in three cheating cases earlier, the police said.
Sharath had told his parents, who are daily wagers, that he was leaving the state in search of jobs but he was kidnapped and killed on March 29, said the police. Rajendra DS, assistant commissioner of police, Cubbon park sub-division, received an anonymous letter in November asking him to investigate the disappearance of Sharath Kumar and tipped off that the youth was murdered. The letter also had hints about the accused, the police said. (Read More)
A church in Karnataka’s Mysuru district was allegedly vandalised by unknown attackers who damaged a statue of baby Jesus and stole money from a donation box Tuesday. The incident took place at the St Mary’s Church in Mysuru district’s Periyapatna and the police suspect it was a case of theft.
The incident came to light on Tuesday around 6 pm when the staff found the baby Jesus statue vandalised and money from the donation box missing. The pastor of the church filed a complaint with the police. Tension prevailed after local residents came to know about vandalisation at the church. (Read More)
A church was vandalised by unknown people, in Mysuru on Tuesday. They also damaged the statue of baby Jesus at the church. "We have formed a team to nab the culprits, we are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras, it looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away. Further probe is underway," Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru was quoted sating by news agency ANI.
Government hospitals across Karnataka Tuesday conducted Covid-19 mock drills to check the level of preparedness in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower. Hospitals across the country are carrying out such mock drills on Tuesday in light of the increased caution over the virus globally.
In Bengaluru, Victoria Hospital started the mock drill at 11 am. Dr Ramesh Krishna, medical superintendent, said, “We have conducted mock drills and we found everything to be in working condition. One block is dedicated to dealing with Covid emergencies. As of now, we have earmarked 50 beds, out of which eight are HDU (high dependency unit) and 4 ICU (intensive care unit) and the rest are general beds. Presently, we have 30 KCL oxygen capacity and enough staff to handle the Covid situation.” (Read More)
The number of vehicles in Bengaluru is likely to outnumber its population in the next five years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday. He said that over 7,000 cameras will be installed in Bengaluru to monitor traffic.
The population of Bengaluru is 1.25 crore, whereas the number of vehicles in the city was 1.03 crore, Bommai told the Legislative Assembly, before the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill was passed.
“Everyday 5,000 new vehicles are added in Bengaluru,” he said. Two to three vehicles per household is among the causes, according to Bommai. (Read More)
Karnataka Lokayukta police Tuesday conducted searches across the state in 37 locations, including premises of 13 commercial tax offices and 24 manufacturers and dealers.
According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Lokayukta, the searches were related to companies manufacturing or trading or selling and holding tobacco and pan masala products and their nexus with commercial tax officers. The business community dealing with these products in connivance with commercial tax officials were avoiding paying taxes and causing wrongful losses to the government’s exchequer, the statement said. (Read More)
The IMD forcasts a generally cloudy sky with Light rain very likely in Bengaluru city on Wednesday. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 25 and 18 Degree Celsius respectively, the IMD bulletin stated.