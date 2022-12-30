Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai offers condolences on PM Modi’s mother’s death; New Year curbs announced in Bengaluru

Bengaluru News Live Updates, December 30, 2022: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to condole the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba Modi, who passed away in Ahmedabad early on Friday. He wrote, “… May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss.”

Meanwhile, to ensure peace and safety on New Year’s eve, the Bengaluru police said that there would be a strict crackdown against molesters, drug peddlers, traffic violators and other miscreants on Dec. 31. The officials will ensure the safety of women and children, they said. Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said that restaurants, pubs, resorts, and hotels will be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations till 1 am and those violating the deadline will be booked.

In other news, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda weighed in on the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra and said that it was a “do or die” situation for Kannadigas. “… if our children have to secure jobs, if we have to safeguard our language and culture from outsiders, if border row has to be solved, then we should not compromise with our identity and realise the truth that only our own people can understand our pain, and strengthen the Kannada regional party,” he wrote in an open letter.