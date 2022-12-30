scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai offers condolences on PM Modi’s mother’s death; New Year curbs announced in Bengaluru

Bangalore News Live Updates Today: Restaurants, pubs, resorts, hotels will be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations only till 1 am and those violating the deadline will be booked. Metro to run train services in the city till 2 am on January 1.

By: Express Web Desk
Bangalore | Updated: December 30, 2022 9:38:32 am
"Saddened at the demise of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi's mother Smt. Hiraben Modi. May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti...," CM Bommai tweeted.

Bengaluru News Live Updates, December 30, 2022: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to condole the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba Modi, who passed away in Ahmedabad early on Friday. He wrote, “… May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss.”

Follow here |livePM Modi Mother Hiraba Death Updates

Meanwhile, to ensure peace and safety on New Year’s eve, the Bengaluru police said that there would be a strict crackdown against molesters, drug peddlers, traffic violators and other miscreants on Dec. 31. The officials will ensure the safety of women and children, they said. Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said that restaurants, pubs, resorts, and hotels will be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations till 1 am and those violating the deadline will be booked.

In other news, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda weighed in on the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra and said that it was a “do or die” situation for Kannadigas. “… if our children have to secure jobs, if we have to safeguard our language and culture from outsiders, if border row has to be solved, then we should not compromise with our identity and realise the truth that only our own people can understand our pain, and strengthen the Kannada regional party,” he wrote in an open letter.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai offers condolences at the death of PM Modi's mother Hiraba; curbs on New Year in the state and more. Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

09:38 (IST)30 Dec 2022
In Pictures | PM Modi carries mortal remains of mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar

PM Modi on Friday reached Ahmedabad to perform the last rites of his mother Hiraba.

PM Modi with mortal remains of his mother Hiraba as funeral procession leaves for crematorium (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
PM Modi carries the mortal remains of his mother Hiraba in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

On the passing away of his mother Hiraba, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” 

His mother Hiraba Modi breathed her last at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on December 28 after her health deteriorated.

09:28 (IST)30 Dec 2022
CM Bommai offers condolences on PM Modi’s mother’s death

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to condole the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba Modi, who passed away in Ahmedabad early on Friday.

He wrote, "Saddened at the demise of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi's mother Smt. Hiraben Modi. May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti..."

09:26 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Good Morning!

Welcome to the Bengaluru live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city.

Pragya Thakur ‘hate speech’: Tehseen Poonawala, Saket Gokhale question notice by Shivamogga police

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who had filed online complaints against the recent provocative remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, have questioned the conduct of the Shivamogga police in Karnataka after they were allegedly asked to be physically present at the station to file their complaints.

The Indian Express has reached out to Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar but he is yet to respond. Read the story here.

Bengaluru airport metro line to open at the end of 2023, assures CM Bommai

Metro services to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will open at the end of 2023, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. He assured that he is "personally supervising the project" and that the work will be "completed at the earliest."

Noting the metro project in Bengaluru is being taken up in the heart of the city, Bommai said the population was dense in the region with a large number of housing and commercial establishments. “Due to this, there are several challenges in completing the project,” he said. Read more.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 09:15 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close