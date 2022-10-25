Bengaluru News Live Updates: HC quashes reduction in seats for in-service doctors in PG-NEET

The High Court of Karnataka quashed the state government notification issued on October 6, 2022, by which seats earmarked for in-service candidates from PG-NEET examination 2022 was reduced from 30 per cent to 15 per cent.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The High Court of Karnataka quashed the state government notification issued on October 6, 2022, by which seats earmarked for in-service candidates from PG-NEET examination 2022 was reduced from 30 per cent to 15 per cent, PTI reported. The government quota is for doctors who are already serving in government service across Karnataka. The court made this order in a batch of petitions filed by in-service candidates. They had pointed out that another division bench of the court in a related order on October 14, had passed an interim order that “when 30 per cent of seats were reserved for in-service candidates on 09-01-2022 there appears to be no justification for reducing the same to 15 per cent.”

Meanwhile, N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the Indian information technology bellwether firm Infosys Ltd, congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak on Monday for ascending to the post of Prime Minister of Britain. Murthy said he was confident Sunak would “do his best” for the country. “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy said in a brief statement after it became clear that Sunak, 42, would be Britain’s next Prime Minister.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kudur police station in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka following the death of the head pontiff of the Lingayat Kanchugal Bandemutt in a suspected case of suicide. Basavalinga Swamy, 44, the head pontiff of the Kanchugal Bandemutt, was found dead in his room when devotees broke open the door to the room after the seer did not open the door Monday morning and also did not respond to phone calls from the devotees.