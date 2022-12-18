Bengaluru News Live Updates: Decision to form tribunal for GST cases will be taken in next meeting, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru News Live Updates today, December 18, 2022: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated virtually in the 48th GST Council Meeting held under the leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday. After the meeting, Bommai said, “A decision regarding forming a tribunal would be taken in the next GST meeting, with cases relating to the indirect tax regime approaching the High Courts.” According to PTI, the chief minister opined that constituting a tribunal would help in the speedy solution and also help in revenue for the state.
In other news, after the controversy on auto services by cab aggregators Ola and Uber in October, many passengers are now flagging concerns on social media against errant drivers who are charging excess fares and refusing to use meters. According to data provided by the Bengaluru traffic police department, as many as 2052 cases were booked this year against auto drivers who charged an excess fare. Meanwhile, 15550 cases were booked for carrying excess passengers and 1976 cases were booked for refusing to hire passengers.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar Saturday said the talks between Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the border issue should be made public, reported ANI. “Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs’ talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public. Ajit Pawar further added that it had been an old demand to add border areas with Maharashtra. “It’s our old demand that Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar and other border areas should be joined with Maharashtra,” Pawar said.