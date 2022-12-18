scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Decision to form tribunal for GST cases will be taken in next meeting, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The chief minister said as there is exemption for the government organisations from GST, discussions were taken regarding extending this facility to the government undertaking organisations like for BBMP, Bangalore Water Board, and Electricity Board.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | December 18, 2022 9:52:37 am
Bengaluru news live: the CM opined that constituting a tribunal would help in the speedy solution and also help in revenue for the State. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates today, December 18, 2022: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated virtually in the 48th GST Council Meeting held under the leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday. After the meeting, Bommai said, “A decision regarding forming a tribunal would be taken in the next GST meeting, with cases relating to the indirect tax regime approaching the High Courts.” According to PTI, the chief minister opined that constituting a tribunal would help in the speedy solution and also help in revenue for the state.

In other news, after the controversy on auto services by cab aggregators Ola and Uber in October, many passengers are now flagging concerns on social media against errant drivers who are charging excess fares and refusing to use meters. According to data provided by the Bengaluru traffic police department, as many as 2052 cases were booked this year against auto drivers who charged an excess fare. Meanwhile, 15550 cases were booked for carrying excess passengers and 1976 cases were booked for refusing to hire passengers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar Saturday said the talks between Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the border issue should be made public, reported ANI. “Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs’ talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public. Ajit Pawar further added that it had been an old demand to add border areas with Maharashtra. “It’s our old demand that Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar and other border areas should be joined with Maharashtra,” Pawar said.

Bengaluru News Live Updates; Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Make discussions between CMs and home minister Amit Shah public, says Ajit Pawar; Follow for more updates

A sessions court in Bengaluru Friday granted bail to a key accused and others linked to the private firm Chilume Enterprises in the voter data theft case in the city which has led to a political controversy in Karnataka.

The director of Chilume Enterprises Ravikumar Krishnappa, who is linked to an NGO called the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and was arrested last month over the illegal collection of voter data in Bengaluru, was granted bail by a sessions court Friday. “The petitioner shall not visit Chilume offices and use any electronic devices in the offices till filing of the charge sheet,” the sessions court noted in its order while granting bail to Krishnappa.

Two other employees associated with the Chilume Group — Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad — were also granted bail. The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 2 lakh each.

The Bengaluru police have arrested a delivery executive of an e-commerce company for allegedly murdering his live-in partner on the basis of a post-mortem report after the man initially tried to pass off the death as suicide, officers said.

The Parappana Agrahara police in the south-east division of Bengaluru arrested Prashanth, 24, five days after the death of his live-in partner Sunitha C alias Deepu, 27 on December 7. The post-mortem report indicated that the woman was choked to death.

In other updates: A day after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar claimed that the pressure cooker blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19 was an “attempt by the BJP to divert attention from a voter data theft scam”, the ruling party hit back saying the statement was an evidence of the “anti-national position” of the Congress to win minority votes in the 2023 state polls.

“In his fear of the BJP, the state Congress president has revealed his love for terrorists,” said state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday.

He was reacting to the allegations of Shivakumar, who, during a media interaction on Thursday, had alleged that the cooker blast was “prematurely” termed an act of terrorism by the state police. (File)

He was reacting to the allegations of Shivakumar, who, during a media interaction on Thursday, had alleged that the cooker blast was “prematurely” termed an act of terrorism by the state police.

