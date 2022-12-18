Bengaluru News Live Updates: Decision to form tribunal for GST cases will be taken in next meeting, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

A sessions court in Bengaluru Friday granted bail to a key accused and others linked to the private firm Chilume Enterprises in the voter data theft case in the city which has led to a political controversy in Karnataka.

The director of Chilume Enterprises Ravikumar Krishnappa, who is linked to an NGO called the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and was arrested last month over the illegal collection of voter data in Bengaluru, was granted bail by a sessions court Friday. “The petitioner shall not visit Chilume offices and use any electronic devices in the offices till filing of the charge sheet,” the sessions court noted in its order while granting bail to Krishnappa.

Two other employees associated with the Chilume Group — Dharmesh and Renuka Prasad — were also granted bail. The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 2 lakh each.

The Bengaluru police have arrested a delivery executive of an e-commerce company for allegedly murdering his live-in partner on the basis of a post-mortem report after the man initially tried to pass off the death as suicide, officers said.