Bengaluru News Live Updates: Special court rejects bail plea of Muruga Mutt head

Bengaluru News Live Updates: A special court in Karnataka has rejected the bail plea of Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head of the Murugarajendra Mutt in the Chitradurga district of the state, who is an accused in a sexual assault case involving two minor students.

In other news, The Karnataka government on Friday tabled in the Assembly ambitious legislation to ensure coordination between agencies in managing Bengaluru traffic and establishing required infrastructure.

The suspected Islamic State-inspired terrorists, who were arrested in Bengaluru earlier this week, wanted to establish a Caliphate and impose Sharia law in the country as they believed India has not yet achieved its freedom, police said Friday. The Karnataka police said they were on the lookout for the prime accused in the terror case registered in Shivamogga with alleged links to the banned IS.