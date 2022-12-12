Bengaluru News Live Updates: Light rain likely till Wednesday, says IMD; power cuts in parts of central Bengaluru today

Thunderstorm along with lightning and light to moderate rainfall will continue in one or two places of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu in the next 3 hours. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, December 12, 2022: Remember to carry the umbrellas around as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light shower and overcast skies in the the city and surrounding districts till Wednesday. The forecast expects light-to-moderate rainfall today in Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts, along with the coastal districts of Karnataka. Surface winds will be strong during the period, with temperatures hovering between 25 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius, the weather office added, owing to the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, as the maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation is underway, parts of central Bengaluru will experience power cuts today. The areas affected include Queens Road, Thimmaiah Road, Miller’s Road, Cunnigham Road, Bamboo Bazaar Road, Vasanthnagar, Speeings Road, Infantry Road, Haines Road, and Ali Asker Road.

In other news, two Bengaluru policemen, who allegedly fined a married couple for ‘roaming the streets’ after 11 pm, have been suspended based on the man’s Twitter posts. In a series of posts, Karthik Patri, who was allegedly harassed by the two policemen, said: “It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony … To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely … When asked why they were being issued a challan, one of the policemen allegedly responded that people are not allowed to roam the streets after 11 pm.”