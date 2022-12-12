Bengaluru News Live Updates: Light rain likely till Wednesday, says IMD; power cuts in parts of central Bengaluru today

Bengaluru News Live Updates, December 12, 2022: Remember to carry the umbrellas around as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light shower and overcast skies in the the city and surrounding districts till Wednesday. The forecast expects light-to-moderate rainfall today in Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts, along with the coastal districts of Karnataka. Surface winds will be strong during the period, with temperatures hovering between 25 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius, the weather office added, owing to the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, as the maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation is underway, parts of central Bengaluru will experience power cuts today. The areas affected include Queens Road, Thimmaiah Road, Miller’s Road, Cunnigham Road, Bamboo Bazaar Road, Vasanthnagar, Speeings Road, Infantry Road, Haines Road, and Ali Asker Road.
In other news, two Bengaluru policemen, who allegedly fined a married couple for ‘roaming the streets’ after 11 pm, have been suspended based on the man’s Twitter posts. In a series of posts, Karthik Patri, who was allegedly harassed by the two policemen, said: “It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony … To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely … When asked why they were being issued a challan, one of the policemen allegedly responded that people are not allowed to roam the streets after 11 pm.”
The Special Commissioner of Police, Dr. M.A. Saleem, in a tweet on Monday, notified the citizens of Bengaluru to use public transport for commuting, as heavy rains hit different parts of the city.
"Due to heavy rains traffic may be slow today. Please take public transport for traveling in the city," the tweet said.
Former Olympian and India's sprint champion Kenneth Powell passed away on Sunday, at the age of 82.
Popularly known as The Gentleman Sprinter, he participated in 100 and 200 meters sprint events between 1963 and 1968 and competed in the 1964 Olympics. He was a 17-time national sprint champion and won the Arjuna Award in 1965.
Powell was a part of the 4x100 meter relay bronze-medal winning team at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok. In 2018, he was awarded with the Government of Karnataka's Rajyotsava award for his contribution to sports.
The Whitefield Traffic Police has issued a notice to all the commuters of Hopefarm Junction in Bengaluru regarding traffic changes in the area.
"Kind Attention Commuters of Hopefarm Junction. We are making some changes to the signal timing & the turns at the junction to ease the traffic flow. Around 11am. Detail plan will be posted once it runs smoothly," the tweet said.
A school bus near Kodathi gate went off-road Monday morning, according to a tweet by Whitefield Traffic Police. The traffic in the area is likely to move slowly. The Whitefield Police has requested commuters to maintain lane discipline. Area officers and staff are present at the site to facilitate the movement of traffic.
Parts of Udupi, Dakhsina Kannada and Kodagu are likely to witness thunderstorms along with lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in the next hour, according to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru.
The city will witness generally cloudy skies throughout the day. Light to moderate rains will very likely hit the city in the next 24 hours. Early mornings are likely to be misty in some areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 23 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.
