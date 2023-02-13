Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 14th edition of Aero India today; event to radiate rise of a strong, self-reliant ‘New India’

The biggest-ever Aero India-2023 comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war which completes a year this month.

India will discuss both export opportunities and joint development of defence equipment at the defence ministers’ conclave on February 14 which is scheduled as part of Aero India 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Sunday.

Singh was addressing the media ahead of the 14th edition of Aero India to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The biennial event will be held from February 13 to 17 and will see participation from 98 countries.

The defence ministers of 32 countries, air chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event where 809 defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, will showcase niche technologies and the growth in the aerospace and defence sector.

On the US aircraft displayed at the biennial Aero India show, Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defence Official of the US Embassy, said they will be displaying two F-18 hornets and two F-16 vipers.

India and the United States of America are working on a new defence innovation roadmap along with a new start-up relationship in the defence industrial sector, said Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, on Sunday.

Responding to queries at a media briefing of the US delegation ahead of the fourteenth edition of Aero India which will begin in Bengaluru on Monday, Royal said the recent meeting between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart set forth a “very ambitious agenda”. There is a new defence innovation roadmap with a couple of proposals from the US. These deal with artillery and mobility, he said. The US is also looking at a new start-up relationship in the defence industrial sector, Royal added.

HLFT-42 is a ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training. (Express photo)

As part of Aero India 2023, beginning on February 13 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Friday announced it will showcase its full spectrum of training capabilities and display for the first time the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42.

HLFT-42 is a ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training, equipped with the state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire control (FBW) system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at HAL Airport, in Bengaluru, February 12, 2023. (PTI photo)

Days aren't far away when India can build its own aircraft in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said days are not far away when India can manufacture its own aircraft, particularly in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister also said he is in talks with the people involved in the business across the globe to make it happen.

"Bengaluru manufactures all parts required for an aircraft. My ambitious dream is that the day should not be far away where we can build own aircraft in our country that too in Bengaluru," Bommai said during the curtain raiser event here for the Aero India show. The 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, takes off here on Monday.

"I am trying very hard and talking to the people concerned internationally. That day is not far away where India can build its own aircraft," the Chief Minister said. Hailing Bengaluru, Bommai said the city is a hub and future for aerospace industry and thus it is the best place to host the Aero India show.

"We can showcase the capabilities of our Indian aerospace technologies, manufacturing units both in commercial and defence aircraft building in the show," the Chief Minister added. Bommai gave credit to those who had invested their intelligence in Bengaluru to build an Aero Space ecosystem.

He lauded the Centre, which successfully conducted the Aero India show during the COVID time when the Paris Aero Show was cancelled due to the pandemic. "Hosting Aero Show during Covid speaks the capabilities of our defence and aerospace industry. It has increased our confidence," the Chief Minister said.

Aero India show this time has become the biggest event in terms of exhibits, presence of a large contingent of the foreign defence industry, number of CEOs attending and a large number of displays which had never happened in the past, he said. According to Bommai, the curtain raiser is important and significant because it shows that the right things are being done at the right place for the future of the country.