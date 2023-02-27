scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Aiport, other developmental projects in Karnataka today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Prime Minister will unveil several development projects, including the Shivamogga Airport, during his visit to the poll-bound state.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | February 27, 2023 09:40 IST
Bengaluru News Live: PM Modi will visit Karnataka today (PTI)

PM Modi visit, Bengaluru News Live Updates: During his visit to the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in Belagavi on Monday. The Prime Minister will also unveil several development projects, including the Shivamogga Airport. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga – the Shivamogga-Shikaripura–Ranebennur new railway line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot.

Meanwhile, commuters taking the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway will have to pay a toll fee starting Monday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll fee for vehicles using the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district (55.63km). The NHAI released a notification stating that the toll tax will be collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza.

In other news, the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to various professional courses will be held on May 20 and 21. The executive director of Karnataka Examinations Authority, while announcing the dates on Friday, said that the mandatory Kannada examination being conducted for overseas and border students as part of CET will be held on May 22.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Stones thrown at South India’s first Vande Bharat Express, 6 windows damaged; follow this space for the latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka

09:40 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Modi to release third PM-KISAN instalment in Belagavi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Monday.

What is the scheme?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

“A total of more than Rs 16,800 crore will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the scheme,” said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

High-altitude balloon by Indian Institute of Astrophysics to study ‘near space’ environment

Movie makers in Karnataka show interest in bringing IPS vs IAS officers’ spat to silver screen

While the bitter public spat between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka is yet to reach a logical end, Kannada directors have shown interest in directing a movie based on the episode. Two directors have already approached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to register titles of movies purportedly based on the plot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KFCC president Ba Ma Harish said: “Producer Praveen Shetty has come up with two titles… one of them is Rohini IAS and director Nithyananda Prabhu has approached the KFCC to register the title R vs R. Both have filed applications but we will bring the issue before the committee before taking a decision.”

The row between the two officers began recently when Roopa levelled 19 allegations, including corruption charges, against Sindhuri. Later, Sindhuri and Rohini both filed complaints before Karnataka chief secretary Vandita Sharma. Rohini also approached the court which issued a temporary injunction against 59 media organisations and IPS officer Roopa from publishing and broadcasting defamatory content about Rohini Sindhuri. The state government also transferred both officers without giving any postings.

Book showcasing 100 Karnataka Muslim women achievers launched

The Karnataka edition of Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC) book was launched in Bengaluru Saturday by Dr Farah Usmani, international health and development expert. The book showcases stories of 100 Muslim women achievers in 15 fields ranging from education to sports and civil services to entrepreneurship.

According to Usmani, author of the book, the RBTC initiative aims to change the stereotypical notions about Muslim women in India and shine a spotlight on their significant contribution to nation-building.

Speaking about the objective behind RBTC, Dr Usmani said: “Stereotypes of Muslim women in India entrenched in… triple talaq, multiple marriages have held them hostage for so long, it is commonplace to view Muslim women in India and also globally as a monolith category even though they are highly heterogeneous. The RBTC was born out of the need to change the stereotypical narrative about Muslim women in India. I believe that we must put forward and proactively build our own narrative and not always respond to misconceptions and misinterpretations.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:31 IST
