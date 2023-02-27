Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Aiport, other developmental projects in Karnataka today

High-altitude balloon by Indian Institute of Astrophysics to study ‘near space’ environment

While the bitter public spat between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka is yet to reach a logical end, Kannada directors have shown interest in directing a movie based on the episode. Two directors have already approached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to register titles of movies purportedly based on the plot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KFCC president Ba Ma Harish said: “Producer Praveen Shetty has come up with two titles… one of them is Rohini IAS and director Nithyananda Prabhu has approached the KFCC to register the title R vs R. Both have filed applications but we will bring the issue before the committee before taking a decision.”

The row between the two officers began recently when Roopa levelled 19 allegations, including corruption charges, against Sindhuri. Later, Sindhuri and Rohini both filed complaints before Karnataka chief secretary Vandita Sharma. Rohini also approached the court which issued a temporary injunction against 59 media organisations and IPS officer Roopa from publishing and broadcasting defamatory content about Rohini Sindhuri. The state government also transferred both officers without giving any postings.

The Karnataka edition of Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC) book was launched in Bengaluru Saturday by Dr Farah Usmani, international health and development expert. The book showcases stories of 100 Muslim women achievers in 15 fields ranging from education to sports and civil services to entrepreneurship.

According to Usmani, author of the book, the RBTC initiative aims to change the stereotypical notions about Muslim women in India and shine a spotlight on their significant contribution to nation-building.

Speaking about the objective behind RBTC, Dr Usmani said: “Stereotypes of Muslim women in India entrenched in… triple talaq, multiple marriages have held them hostage for so long, it is commonplace to view Muslim women in India and also globally as a monolith category even though they are highly heterogeneous. The RBTC was born out of the need to change the stereotypical narrative about Muslim women in India. I believe that we must put forward and proactively build our own narrative and not always respond to misconceptions and misinterpretations.”