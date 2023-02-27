Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Aiport, other developmental projects in Karnataka today

PM Modi visit, Bengaluru News Live Updates: During his visit to the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in Belagavi on Monday. The Prime Minister will also unveil several development projects, including the Shivamogga Airport. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga – the Shivamogga-Shikaripura–Ranebennur new railway line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot.
Meanwhile, commuters taking the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway will have to pay a toll fee starting Monday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll fee for vehicles using the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district (55.63km). The NHAI released a notification stating that the toll tax will be collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza.
In other news, the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to various professional courses will be held on May 20 and 21. The executive director of Karnataka Examinations Authority, while announcing the dates on Friday, said that the mandatory Kannada examination being conducted for overseas and border students as part of CET will be held on May 22.
What is the scheme?
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.
“A total of more than Rs 16,800 crore will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the scheme,” said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.