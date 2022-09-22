Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA raids PFI leaders’ houses and offices, protests erupt in Mangaluru

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Protests erupted in Mangaluru after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leaders across Karnataka Thursday. According to NIA sources, the raids were conducted on the residences of PFI state president Nazeer Pasha, secretary Afzar Pasha, other leaders such as A K Ashraf, Sharif Bajpe, Nawaz Kaavoor, and houses of several other leaders and offices.
The Karnataka government has finalised a tender valued at Rs 859 crore for the construction of a 25-km second stretch of the proposed Bengaluru suburban railway system, state infrastructure and housing minister V Somanna said Wednesday. Minister V Somanna informed the Karnataka Legislative Council Wednesday the basic infrastructure for the second stretch of the four-corridor suburban railway system will be completed in 27 months and electrification of the stretch will be taken up subsequently. He was replying to a question from BJP member H S Gopinath.
The Karnataka legislative Assembly Wednesday passed a Bill amending the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000 (Karnataka Act 29 of 2001), to constitute new universities such as Bidar University, Haveri University, Kodagu University, Chamarajanagar University, Hassan University, Koppal University, Mandya University and Bagalkot University in the respective district headquarters.
Minister V Somanna informed the Karnataka Legislative Council Wednesday the basic infrastructure for the second stretch of the four-corridor suburban railway system will be completed in 27 months and electrification of the stretch will be taken up subsequently. He was replying to a question from BJP member H S Gopinath.