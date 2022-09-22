Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA raids PFI leaders’ houses and offices, protests erupt in Mangaluru

‘PayCM’ posters at a bus stand in Bengaluru. (Express photo)

An architect meets a doctor on a dating website during the pandemic. Soon, they fall in love and decide to get married. The architect lets the doctor move in with her until they tie the knot. It is at this juncture that this Bengaluru story takes a chilling turn.

The architect, Pratibha (27), allegedly finds that her lover, Dr N Vikas Rajan (27), has been masquerading online as a woman and “sexting” other men — even sharing her nude photos with them to “prove” his identity. She allegedly confides in her friends about this and they decide to “make him face the consequences”. In the assault that follows, the doctor dies. These are the key details of a murder case that has grabbed headlines in the tech city, according to police officers investigating the case and the FIR lodged on a complaint from Rajan’s elder brother Vijay Rajan.

“If God doesn’t like us, we will not pray to him. We will offer our prayers to Dr B R Ambedkar,” said Shobamma out of frustration. Shobamma was given a deadline to cough up a fine of Rs 60,000 by October 1 after her son touched a pole during a religious procession of the village. The offence: Shobamma belongs to a Dalit family.

Shobamma lives in Ullerahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district, barely 60 km from Bengaluru, with her family. On September 9, Shobamma was penalised for her son’s “crime” but the incident came to light only on Monday when she narrated her ordeal to a few Dalit organisations of Kolar.