Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA raids PFI leaders’ houses and offices, protests erupt in Mangaluru

Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: September 22, 2022 3:22:58 pm
Bengaluru News Live Updates:  Protests erupted in Mangaluru after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leaders across Karnataka Thursday. According to NIA sources, the raids were conducted on the residences of PFI state president Nazeer Pasha, secretary Afzar Pasha, other leaders such as A K Ashraf, Sharif Bajpe, Nawaz Kaavoor, and houses of several other leaders and offices.

The Karnataka government has finalised a tender valued at Rs 859 crore for the construction of a 25-km second stretch of the proposed Bengaluru suburban railway system, state infrastructure and housing minister V Somanna said Wednesday. Minister V Somanna informed the Karnataka Legislative Council Wednesday the basic infrastructure for the second stretch of the four-corridor suburban railway system will be completed in 27 months and electrification of the stretch will be taken up subsequently. He was replying to a question from BJP member H S Gopinath.

The Karnataka legislative Assembly Wednesday passed a Bill amending the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000 (Karnataka Act 29 of 2001), to constitute new universities such as Bidar University, Haveri University, Kodagu University, Chamarajanagar University, Hassan University, Koppal University, Mandya University and Bagalkot University in the respective district headquarters.

15:22 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Minister V Somanna informed the Karnataka Legislative Council Wednesday the basic infrastructure for the second stretch of the four-corridor suburban railway system will be completed in 27 months and electrification of the stretch will be taken up subsequently. He was replying to a question from BJP member H S Gopinath.

Behind Bengaluru doctor murder: fake Insta profile, nude photos, double identity

An architect meets a doctor on a dating website during the pandemic. Soon, they fall in love and decide to get married. The architect lets the doctor move in with her until they tie the knot. It is at this juncture that this Bengaluru story takes a chilling turn.

The architect, Pratibha (27), allegedly finds that her lover, Dr N Vikas Rajan (27), has been masquerading online as a woman and “sexting” other men — even sharing her nude photos with them to “prove” his identity. She allegedly confides in her friends about this and they decide to “make him face the consequences”. In the assault that follows, the doctor dies.

These are the key details of a murder case that has grabbed headlines in the tech city, according to police officers investigating the case and the FIR lodged on a complaint from Rajan’s elder brother Vijay Rajan.

Fined Rs 60,000 for touching idol, Karnataka Dalit family says will only worship Ambedkar now

“If God doesn’t like us, we will not pray to him. We will offer our prayers to Dr B R Ambedkar,” said Shobamma out of frustration. Shobamma was given a deadline to cough up a fine of Rs 60,000 by October 1 after her son touched a pole during a religious procession of the village. The offence: Shobamma belongs to a Dalit family.

Shobamma lives in Ullerahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district, barely 60 km from Bengaluru, with her family. On September 9, Shobamma was penalised for her son’s “crime” but the incident came to light only on Monday when she narrated her ordeal to a few Dalit organisations of Kolar.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:19:31 pm
