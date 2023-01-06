Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA raids six locations in Karnataka, arrests two in terror plot

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 6, 2023: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing an alleged terror plot on Thursday raided six locations in Karnataka and arrested two persons. The arrested are Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, a resident of Udupi, and Huzair Farhan Baig, a resident of Shivamogga. The agency said that they were arrested in a case that relates to a conspiracy hatched to further the terror activities of Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organization, and to endanger the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, after holding an aerial inspection of roadworks in Bengaluru on Thursday said that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway would be open by February and hinted that access to the road would not be free. He expected the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to be completed by March next year.
In other news, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Thursday said that it will deploy additional buses and increase the number of trips to facilitate students, after a video of college students standing on the footboard and clinging on to a KSRTC bus in Chikkabalapur went viral on Twitter. Attributing the shortage of buses on the Chikkabalapura “student route” to the diversion of around 400 buses for the Melmaravathur pilgrimage trip in Tamil Nadu, KSRTC chairman Anbukumar said that the corporation will induct 650 buses by March this year.
Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy skies for the next 24 hours, according to the city's Meteorological Centre. early morning hours are likely to be covered with fog/mist in some areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will very likely be around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.
The BJP national president J P Nadda visited the Kanaka Guru Peeth in the Davangere district of Karnataka and offered prayers. He was seen receiving blessings from Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji, according to news agency ANI.
Nadda is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, starting Thursday, where he will be attending several public programmes and organisational meetings. Karnataka is scheduled to go to the state assembly polls in the month of May, with the ruling BJP pitted against the Congress and the JD(S) in the contest.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing an alleged terror plot on Thursday raided six locations in Karnataka and arrested two persons. Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, a resident of Udupi, and Huzair Farhan Baig, a resident of Shivamogga have been arrested in a case that relates to a conspiracy hatched to further the terror activities of Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organization, as well as to endanger the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country.
NIA said, "Investigations have revealed that the accused Maaz Muneer radicalized his close associate and collegemate Reshaan Thajuddin. Moreover, the two accused, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig received funds from their ISIS handler through crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State. As part of their larger violent and disruptionist designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as Liquor shops, Godowns, transformers etc."
Digital devices & incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the accused and the suspects during the search. Two other accused persons have been arrested in the case earlier, said NIA.
Welcome to Bengaluru live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates.