Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA raids six locations in Karnataka, arrests two in terror plot

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 6, 2023: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing an alleged terror plot on Thursday raided six locations in Karnataka and arrested two persons. The arrested are Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, a resident of Udupi, and Huzair Farhan Baig, a resident of Shivamogga. The agency said that they were arrested in a case that relates to a conspiracy hatched to further the terror activities of Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organization, and to endanger the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, after holding an aerial inspection of roadworks in Bengaluru on Thursday said that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway would be open by February and hinted that access to the road would not be free. He expected the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to be completed by March next year.

In other news, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Thursday said that it will deploy additional buses and increase the number of trips to facilitate students, after a video of college students standing on the footboard and clinging on to a KSRTC bus in Chikkabalapur went viral on Twitter. Attributing the shortage of buses on the Chikkabalapura “student route” to the diversion of around 400 buses for the Melmaravathur pilgrimage trip in Tamil Nadu, KSRTC chairman Anbukumar said that the corporation will induct 650 buses by March this year.