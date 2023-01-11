scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Congress blows poll bugle in Karnataka, launches ‘Praja Dhwani’ state tour from Belagavi

Bangalore News Live Updates Today: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar blamed the Bommai government for the lack of quality in BMRCL's metro project after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed, killing two, on Tuesday

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | January 11, 2023 12:40 IST
Praja Dhwani yatra by Congress in bangalore(Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 11, 2023: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Wednesday launched its ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Belagavi, as part of its campaign ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections in May 2023. The Yatra will traverse different parts of the state throughout the month of January. The committee also released a chargesheet against the BJP government in the state on Tuesday when president D K Shivakumar told reporters that a ‘Paapada Purana’ (an account of sins) will be placed before people during the yatra to seek their support for change in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the death of a 28-year-old software engineer and her two-year-old son in Bengaluru on Tuesday triggered controversy with the Karnataka Congress blaming the state government for the lack of quality in the project. Tejaswini and her son Vihan were killed at around 10 am on Jan. 10 when an under-construction Metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed on them, near the Hennur main road. Her husband and twin daughter escaped unhurt.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of those deceased in the collapse. In a sharp attack, the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar termed the collapse which claimed Tejaswini and her son’s lives a result of the “40 per cent commission” government. He said that there is “no quality” in development works, according to the news agency ANI. DCP (East) Bheemashankar S Guled, moreover, on Wednesday said that 7-8 persons related to BMRCL’s Metro project have been summoned and are being questioned.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Family of metro pillar collapse victim demands justice; Opposition's Shivakumar targets CM Bommai and more. Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

12:08 (IST)11 Jan 2023
Welcome to Bengaluru live blog!

Follow here for the latest updates from your city.

IISc research finds blackbucks adapted to human-altered landscapes, says their population is growing

Blackbucks are found only in the Indian subcontinent.

A new study from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) analysed the genetic profiles of blackbucks found in India to shed light on how they have fared in the face of natural and human-induced challenges to their survival.

They found that in spite of immense losses in grassland habitats across northern, southern and eastern regions in India, blackbucks seem to have well-adapted to human-altered landscapes and their numbers are beginning to show an upward trend. Read more.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:55 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close