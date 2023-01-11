Bengaluru News Live Updates: Congress blows poll bugle in Karnataka, launches ‘Praja Dhwani’ state tour from Belagavi

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 11, 2023: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Wednesday launched its ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Belagavi, as part of its campaign ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections in May 2023. The Yatra will traverse different parts of the state throughout the month of January. The committee also released a chargesheet against the BJP government in the state on Tuesday when president D K Shivakumar told reporters that a ‘Paapada Purana’ (an account of sins) will be placed before people during the yatra to seek their support for change in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the death of a 28-year-old software engineer and her two-year-old son in Bengaluru on Tuesday triggered controversy with the Karnataka Congress blaming the state government for the lack of quality in the project. Tejaswini and her son Vihan were killed at around 10 am on Jan. 10 when an under-construction Metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed on them, near the Hennur main road. Her husband and twin daughter escaped unhurt.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of those deceased in the collapse. In a sharp attack, the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar termed the collapse which claimed Tejaswini and her son’s lives a result of the “40 per cent commission” government. He said that there is “no quality” in development works, according to the news agency ANI. DCP (East) Bheemashankar S Guled, moreover, on Wednesday said that 7-8 persons related to BMRCL’s Metro project have been summoned and are being questioned.