Bengaluru News Live Updates: Vote for BJP to form govt with absolute majority in Karnataka, says Amit Shah during visit

School students showcase their talent at science expo (Express)

It was a novel experience for the students of residential schools in Karnataka who got a platform to showcase their scientific aptitude as they came up with working models and projects on environmental conservation, energy generation, road safety, accident prevention, flood control, mathematics, and physics.

The first state-level science expo of government-run residential schools organised by the state government turned out to be an ideal platform for the children who got exposure to the world of science and technology.

Out of the total of 1,136 residential schools in the state where children from socially and educationally backward strata of society study, 200 schools participated in the two-day event that concluded at the Palace Grounds on Saturday.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Ulsoor Lake, located in Bengaluru Central, is one of largest lakes in the city which is reminiscent of the bygone ages.