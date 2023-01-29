scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Vote for BJP to form govt with absolute majority in Karnataka, says Amit Shah during visit

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reached poll-bound Karnataka on Friday

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 29, 2023 08:32 IST
Bengaluru news live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of an event in Karnataka (Express)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Urging people to vote for the BJP to form a government with absolute majority in Karnataka by placing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said every vote cast in favour of JD(S) would end up helping the Congress and making it win. Hitting out at the Congress and the JD(S) by calling them “dynastic”, he pitched BJP as the only party working for the people, and asked voters of Belagavi district, which has the second highest number of Assembly constituencies in the State after Bengaluru, to ensure the saffron party wins 16 out of 18 segments there, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, students of a Karnataka government-run SC/ST hostel were evicted allegedly after they staged a protest in front of the Ballari district deputy commissioner’s (DC) residence over “poor quality of food” served at the establishment. The incident has also triggered ire against the district administration. According to sources, residents of the hostel in Ballari town for students from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities complained to their warden Shivappa on Wednesday after they were served poor-quality chicken curry. The warden said he would look into the matter and asked the students to go to their rooms.

In other news, the authorities of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara filed a complaint against five prisoners on January 25 after they allegedly assaulted a fellow undertrial prisoner on December 16. The victim had chosen to plead guilty in a case of bomb blast that occurred near the BJP office in Bengaluru on April 17, 2013. All the accused are facing trials in the blast case, the FIR against them mentioned. It also added that the case of assault was filed with the Parappana Agrahara police by Jail Superintendent Mallikarjun B.

 

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live updates: Andhra men posing as cops arrested while gambling; students showcase talent at science expo; forest officer gets jail term in disproportionate assets case; follow this space for all the latest updates from Bengaluru

08:32 (IST)29 Jan 2023
Know Your City | Balabrooie Guest House stands tall as a symbol of Bengaluru’s rich heritage

From housing prominent officials of British India, diwans of erstwhile Mysuru kingdom and some of the notable chief ministers of Karnataka, the 170-year-old Balabrooie Guest House, nestled in the heart of the city, has been a veritable symbol of Bengaluru’s rich heritage. Read how

School students showcase their talent at science expo (Express)

For first time, Karnataka’s residential school students showcase their talent at science expo

It was a novel experience for the students of residential schools in Karnataka who got a platform to showcase their scientific aptitude as they came up with working models and projects on environmental conservation, energy generation, road safety, accident prevention, flood control, mathematics, and physics.

The first state-level science expo of government-run residential schools organised by the state government turned out to be an ideal platform for the children who got exposure to the world of science and technology.

Out of the total of 1,136 residential schools in the state where children from socially and educationally backward strata of society study, 200 schools participated in the two-day event that concluded at the Palace Grounds on Saturday.

Lakes of Bengaluru: There since 16th century, the Ulsoor Lake is now desperate for attention

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Ulsoor Lake, located in Bengaluru Central, is one of largest lakes in the city which is reminiscent of the bygone ages.

The water body is believed to be built during the 16th century which later became a major centrepiece of the cantonment during the British era. Sprawling bungalows and Madras Engineering Group (MEG) headquarters were built around the lake. The waterbody also has a few islands. According to BBMP documents, the lake spreads over 108 acre and is free of encroachments. A part of the lake is used by the MEG for training its soldiers.

However, over the years, owing to urbanisation around the lake, it has been subjected to pollution. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has classified the water quality of the lake under Class E which can be used for irrigation and industrial cooling. The lake is fed by storm water drains which often carry sewage in it. The poor management of the lake by the civic authorities has taken a toll on the lake.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 08:29 IST
