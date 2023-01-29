Bengaluru News Live Updates: Vote for BJP to form govt with absolute majority in Karnataka, says Amit Shah during visit

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Urging people to vote for the BJP to form a government with absolute majority in Karnataka by placing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said every vote cast in favour of JD(S) would end up helping the Congress and making it win. Hitting out at the Congress and the JD(S) by calling them “dynastic”, he pitched BJP as the only party working for the people, and asked voters of Belagavi district, which has the second highest number of Assembly constituencies in the State after Bengaluru, to ensure the saffron party wins 16 out of 18 segments there, according to a PTI report.
Meanwhile, students of a Karnataka government-run SC/ST hostel were evicted allegedly after they staged a protest in front of the Ballari district deputy commissioner’s (DC) residence over “poor quality of food” served at the establishment. The incident has also triggered ire against the district administration. According to sources, residents of the hostel in Ballari town for students from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities complained to their warden Shivappa on Wednesday after they were served poor-quality chicken curry. The warden said he would look into the matter and asked the students to go to their rooms.
In other news, the authorities of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara filed a complaint against five prisoners on January 25 after they allegedly assaulted a fellow undertrial prisoner on December 16. The victim had chosen to plead guilty in a case of bomb blast that occurred near the BJP office in Bengaluru on April 17, 2013. All the accused are facing trials in the blast case, the FIR against them mentioned. It also added that the case of assault was filed with the Parappana Agrahara police by Jail Superintendent Mallikarjun B.
From housing prominent officials of British India, diwans of erstwhile Mysuru kingdom and some of the notable chief ministers of Karnataka, the 170-year-old Balabrooie Guest House, nestled in the heart of the city, has been a veritable symbol of Bengaluru’s rich heritage. Read how