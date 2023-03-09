Bengaluru News Live Updates: Second PU examination to begin in Karnataka today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The second Karnataka Pre-University exams are set to begin today. Over 7 lakh students are expected to take the examination. Transport corporations KSTRC and BMTC are also offering free bus services to students to travel to exam centres.
A 24-year-old woman allegedly caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru last week. According to a police complaint filed by airport security official K Shankar, Priyanka C, who boarded the Indigo 6E-716 flight from Kolkata on March 5, was suspected to be smoking in the toilet mid-flight by the cabin crew, who asked her to open the toilet door.
The Karnataka health department Monday advised people to stay hydrated and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and lassi to counter heatwave illnesses. Here’s what the advisory says.
BJP national president J P Nadda will be in the city today to hold a roadshow and attend a public meeting, as part of the party's "Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre", ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls due by May.
Nadda, who is expected to arrive at the HAL Airport around 5.20 pm, will proceed to K R Puram to participate in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre, BJP state general secretary Siddaraju has said in a statement. After receiving a welcome from party's women workers near Ganapati temple at K R Puram, he will undertake a roadshow, leading to Government College ground to address a public gathering.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, several Ministers in the State Cabinet are likely to take part in the public meeting. (PTI)
📌 The exams begin with Kannada
📌 Over 7 lakh students are expected to take the examination. The number of girls who registered for the exam is higher than that of the boys. According to the school education department, out of the total 6,29,760 regular students who registered for the examination, 3,25,045 students are girls and 3,04,715 students are boys.
📌 Transport corporations KSTRC and BMTC is also offering free bus services to students to travel to exam centers.
📌 Over 1.9 lakh students have registered for arts, 2.1 lakh students for commerce and 2.2 lakh students for science.
📌 The examination is set to take place in 1,109 examination centres across the state.
📌 Bengaluru has the highest number of examination centres (156) and Ramanagara has the least number of examination centres (13) (Reports Sanath Prasad)
