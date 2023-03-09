Bengaluru News Live Updates: Second PU examination to begin in Karnataka today

Second PU examination to begin today

📌 The exams begin with Kannada

📌 Over 7 lakh students are expected to take the examination. The number of girls who registered for the exam is higher than that of the boys. According to the school education department, out of the total 6,29,760 regular students who registered for the examination, 3,25,045 students are girls and 3,04,715 students are boys.

📌 Transport corporations KSTRC and BMTC is also offering free bus services to students to travel to exam centers.

📌 Over 1.9 lakh students have registered for arts, 2.1 lakh students for commerce and 2.2 lakh students for science.

📌 The examination is set to take place in 1,109 examination centres across the state.

📌 Bengaluru has the highest number of examination centres (156) and Ramanagara has the least number of examination centres (13) (Reports Sanath Prasad)