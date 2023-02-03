Bengaluru News Live Updates: Pay pending traffic fines before Feb 11 at 50% discount, says Karnataka government

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Friday announced approval for a scheme that allows a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fine payments in the city of Bengaluru. This would apply only if the payments are made before February 11, 2023.
Announcing that Rs 100 crore will be released to the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority before March 31, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday said there was an urgent need to take up development in the areas of education, industry, infrastructure, and for promoting Kannada. The CM directed the authorities concerned to prepare action plans on these fronts.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that only 19 per cent of waterbody encroachments have been removed since 2020 in Bengaluru, where floods wreaked havoc last year. In reply to a question from Karnataka JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the ministry said that 597 encroachments were yet to be removed from the lakes and other water bodies of the state capital. In 2022-23, 696 encroachments have been identified but only 146 of them have been removed, the ministry said, adding that 125 court cases related to shifts in alignments were pending.
The Karnataka government Friday announced approval for a scheme that allows a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fine payments in the city of Bengaluru. This would apply only if the payments are made before February 11, 2023.
Days after Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah assured the implementation of the Mahadayi project to benefit the parched regions of Kittur Karnataka region, JD(S) accused him of lying about executing it.
Noting the objections raised by Goa Public Works Department minister Nilesh Cabral, JD(S) said that the “double engine government has continued its drama over the Mahadayi project”. BJP is in power in Goa too, the party said in a tweet.
A minister in the Goa government and its Chief Minister said that they would not allow any water to flow to Karnataka. “On the other side, Union Minister Amit Shah – who is also from the same party, has lied (about the project) when the state was on the verge of elections. It is unfortunate that it (the project) has become a question of profit and loss,” the party said. (Read more)
A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended that compensation be levied from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the leakage of leachate from its municipal waste processing plant at Chikkanagamangala.
The committee, formed to prepare an action plan to stop the leakage from the plant in Electronic City, submitted its report to the NGT on Wednesday. It observed that the plant authorities had not formed windrows and that the wet waste was dumped in the shed, leading to the diffusion of bad odour in the neighbourhood. It also stated that the plant was not disposing of the leachate scientifically. Windrow composting is a common method of composting in India. (Read more)
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real-time.