Bengaluru News Live Updates: Pay pending traffic fines before Feb 11 at 50% discount, says Karnataka government

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Friday announced approval for a scheme that allows a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fine payments in the city of Bengaluru. This would apply only if the payments are made before February 11, 2023.

Announcing that Rs 100 crore will be released to the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority before March 31, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday said there was an urgent need to take up development in the areas of education, industry, infrastructure, and for promoting Kannada. The CM directed the authorities concerned to prepare action plans on these fronts.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that only 19 per cent of waterbody encroachments have been removed since 2020 in Bengaluru, where floods wreaked havoc last year. In reply to a question from Karnataka JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the ministry said that 597 encroachments were yet to be removed from the lakes and other water bodies of the state capital. In 2022-23, 696 encroachments have been identified but only 146 of them have been removed, the ministry said, adding that 125 court cases related to shifts in alignments were pending.