Bengaluru News Live Updates: UNGA president arrives in city, to interact with academics at IISc

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 31, 2023: United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Korosi will interact with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Tuesday. “Arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Today, I will interact with scientists & academics at the Indian Institute of Science, representatives from civil society organisations, and visit water & health sector projects,” Korosi tweeted. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi prior to his Bengaluru visit.
After a day of warm weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop below normal again over the next couple of days amid a cold wave in northern India. According to the Met department forecast for the next few days, the minimum temperatures will be one or degrees below the normal of 16 degrees Celsius until February 4 while the maximum temperatures will be at the normal of 28 degrees Celsius.
The Bengaluru police has arrested two persons for allegedly ramming a bike into a car and chasing it for 5 km in the early hours of Sunday when the couple driving the car were returning to their residence. In the video recorded by the dash camera of the car, the accused persons came on two bikes, rammed a two-wheeler into the car, and asked the couple to get down from the car. When the couple did not budge and drove off, they chased the car for about five km.
After a day of warm weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop below normal again over the next couple of days amid a cold wave in northern India.
Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees celsius – one degree above normal – and a minimum of 18 degrees celsius – two degrees above normal on Sunday – according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city.
The temperature on Sunday was above the normal temperatures for the first time in several days. According to the Met department forecast for the next few days, the minimum temperatures will be one or degrees below the normal of 16 degrees Celsius until February 4 while the maximum temperatures will be at the normal of 28 degrees Celsius. (Read more)
United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi arrived in Bengaluru and will interact with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science, and representatives from civil society organisations.
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on CM Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, weather, BBMP and more, from across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.