Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: UNGA president arrives in city, to interact with academics at IISc

Bengaluru News Live Updates: United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi prior to his Bengaluru visit. 

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | January 31, 2023 09:09 IST
United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi welcomed in Bengaluru. (@UN_PGA)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 31, 2023: United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Korosi will interact with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Tuesday. “Arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Today, I will interact with scientists & academics at the Indian Institute of Science, representatives from civil society organisations, and visit water & health sector projects,” Korosi tweeted. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi prior to his Bengaluru visit.

After a day of warm weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop below normal again over the next couple of days amid a cold wave in northern India. According to the Met department forecast for the next few days, the minimum temperatures will be one or degrees below the normal of 16 degrees Celsius until February 4 while the maximum temperatures will be at the normal of 28 degrees Celsius.

The Bengaluru police has arrested two persons for allegedly ramming a bike into a car and chasing it for 5 km in the early hours of Sunday when the couple driving the car were returning to their residence. In the video recorded by the dash camera of the car, the accused persons came on two bikes, rammed a two-wheeler into the car, and asked the couple to get down from the car. When the couple did not budge and drove off, they chased the car for about five km.

Follow latest updates from Karnataka and Bengaluru here.

08:41 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Bengaluru weather forecast predicts small drop below normal again this week

After a day of warm weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop below normal again over the next couple of days amid a cold wave in northern India.

Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees celsius – one degree above normal – and a minimum of 18 degrees celsius – two degrees above normal on Sunday – according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city.

The temperature on Sunday was above the normal temperatures for the first time in several days. According to the Met department forecast for the next few days, the minimum temperatures will be one or degrees below the normal of 16 degrees Celsius until February 4 while the maximum temperatures will be at the normal of 28 degrees Celsius. (Read more)

08:39 (IST)31 Jan 2023
UNGA President arrives Bengaluru

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi arrived in Bengaluru and will interact with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science, and representatives from civil society organisations.

08:39 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on CM Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, weather, BBMP and more, from across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Lakes of Bengaluru: There since 16th century, the Ulsoor Lake is now desperate for attention

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Ulsoor Lake, located in Bengaluru Central, is one of largest lakes in the city which is reminiscent of the bygone ages.

Ulsoor Lake (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The water body is believed to be built during the 16th century which later became a major centrepiece of the cantonment during the British era. Sprawling bungalows and Madras Engineering Group (MEG) headquarters were built around the lake. The waterbody also has a few islands. According to BBMP documents, the lake spreads over 108 acre and is free of encroachments. A part of the lake is used by the MEG for training its soldiers. (Read more)

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:37 IST
