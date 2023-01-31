Bengaluru News Live Updates: UNGA president arrives in city, to interact with academics at IISc

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 31, 2023: United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Korosi will interact with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Tuesday. “Arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Today, I will interact with scientists & academics at the Indian Institute of Science, representatives from civil society organisations, and visit water & health sector projects,” Korosi tweeted. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi prior to his Bengaluru visit.

After a day of warm weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop below normal again over the next couple of days amid a cold wave in northern India. According to the Met department forecast for the next few days, the minimum temperatures will be one or degrees below the normal of 16 degrees Celsius until February 4 while the maximum temperatures will be at the normal of 28 degrees Celsius.

The Bengaluru police has arrested two persons for allegedly ramming a bike into a car and chasing it for 5 km in the early hours of Sunday when the couple driving the car were returning to their residence. In the video recorded by the dash camera of the car, the accused persons came on two bikes, rammed a two-wheeler into the car, and asked the couple to get down from the car. When the couple did not budge and drove off, they chased the car for about five km.