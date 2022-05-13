Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka takes ordinance route to introduce anti-conversion law

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to take the ordinance route to introduce the contentious anti-conversion law in the state. The anti-conversion bill, called the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, was introduced in the state legislature in December 2021 and has not been tabled in the state legislative council yet even after passage by the Assembly.

In the meantime, Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department detained deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Shantha Kumar, who previously worked with the police’s recruitment wing, on Thursday in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam. Days after the withdrawal of the results of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment examination following allegations of malpractice, the Naija Horatagarara Vedhike (NHV), an NGO, on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot and other ministers demanding a reversal of the cancellation notification.

In other news, Kannada actress-turned-politician Ramya Thursday joined the ongoing war of words between Congress state chief D K Shivakumar and the party’s campaign committee head M B Patil. The verbal duel between Shivakumar and Patil started two days ago when the state Congress chief accused the latter of holding a “secret meeting” with the Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan allegedly to cover up the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.