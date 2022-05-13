Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka takes ordinance route to introduce anti-conversion law

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to take the ordinance route to introduce the contentious anti-conversion law in the state. The anti-conversion bill, called the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, was introduced in the state legislature in December 2021 and has not been tabled in the state legislative council yet even after passage by the Assembly.
In the meantime, Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department detained deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Shantha Kumar, who previously worked with the police’s recruitment wing, on Thursday in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam. Days after the withdrawal of the results of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment examination following allegations of malpractice, the Naija Horatagarara Vedhike (NHV), an NGO, on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot and other ministers demanding a reversal of the cancellation notification.
In other news, Kannada actress-turned-politician Ramya Thursday joined the ongoing war of words between Congress state chief D K Shivakumar and the party’s campaign committee head M B Patil. The verbal duel between Shivakumar and Patil started two days ago when the state Congress chief accused the latter of holding a “secret meeting” with the Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan allegedly to cover up the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.
Two men, who sneaked into India in 2018 after their conviction in Bangladesh, were arrested by the Bengaluru Police Thursday on charges of stealing bikes. While eight bikes were recovered from them, the authorities have begun the process to deport the accused to Bangladesh.
According to an officer of the Kempegowda Nagar police station, “Several cases of bike theft were lodged with us and we were investigating them when the probe led us to the duo — Obimulla alias Bappi, 32, and Mahamad Nasir Shekh, 35. After their arrest, the duo told us they hailed from West Bengal but our investigation showed they are from Bangladesh.” Read more
