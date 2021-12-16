Bangalore News Live: 317 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka 2021 Live News: Karnataka has reported 317 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,01,251 and the death toll to 38,277, the Health Department said Wednesday. Out of 317 new cases, 205 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 139 getting discharged and the two deaths. The total number of active cases in the State is 7,179.
In other news, the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash earlier this month that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, would be flown to Bhopal by a service aircraft Thursday, IAF sources said. A decorated air warrior, Group Captain Varun Singh died at the Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti Wednesday suspended 15 Congress MLCs including Leader of Opposition S R Patil for a day, for “intentionally” obstructing the proceedings of the House and disobeying the Chair.
The 10th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) will be held this weekend at the Bangalore International Centre with a limited seating capacity to follow the Covid-19 protocol.
According to a release, ‘Multilingualism and endangered languages’ is the dominating theme of the festival.
"Those who are unable to enter the venue due to strict protocol can watch the events on YouTube when the videos of all the sessions are uploaded. The festival will not be live-streamed this year,” said V. Ravichandar, one of the organisers of BLF.
This year's edition will have 90 sessions with 175 authors and speakers, of which 50% are women.
In a major boost to indigenization, HAL signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for development and supply of 20 types systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A program in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2400 crores and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs.
The mortal remains would be moved from the hospital Thursday at 10 am to Air Force station Yelahanka, where wreaths would be laid as a mark of respect to the departed, sources said. (PTI)
The Karnataka unit of Congress will stage a bullock cart and tractor protest rally against the alleged failures of the BJP government in the state on various fronts on Thursday, a party functionary said.
The rally will start at 10 am from its district office near the Chennamma Circle to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the current legislature session is in progress till December 24, Congress Karnataka Legislature Party secretary E Tukaram said in a statement.
Tukaram appealed to all the MLAs and the MLCs to actively take part in the agitation. (PTI)
Universities will be set up expeditiously in the districts which don't have one, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.
The Minister also said that University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will be upgraded on par with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
"Universities with vast campuses are becoming irrelevant nowadays. Modern technology has enabled the setting up of universities which are compact. Keeping this in mind, new universities which will be set up in the districts, and will be made to function effectively with the number of staff not exceeding 25, including Vice-Chancellor," Narayan said. (PTI)
The other suspended members are: M Narayanaswamy, B K Hariprasad, Pratap Chandra Shetty, C M Ibrahim, Naseer Ahmed, R B Thimmapura, Basavaraj Patil Itagi, U B Venkatesh, Aravind Kumar Arali, M A Gopalaswamy, C M Lingappa, Veena Achaiah, P R Ramesh and Harish Kumar.
The members were staging a dharna, shouting slogans from the well of the House, demanding a debate on allegations of land-grabbing involving a Minister and a legislator. (PTI)
The State Government on Wednesday introduced the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Amendment Bill in the Assembly with an aim to encouraging establishment of industries in the State.
The bill known as The Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 intended to give effect to the proposal made in the budget speech of 2021-22, the statement of objects and reasons read.
It further said that the bill is meant to specify separate rate of property tax to be levied for industrial buildings in municipal corporations and other urban local bodies, to encourage the establishment of industries in the State.
With this amendment, the property tax demand will be slightly reduced, which shall be compensated by generation of more employment opportunities and spurt in economic growth leading to increased income, thereby leading to higher property tax demand, the Financial Memorandum of the bill said. Along with it, The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Karnataka Certain Inams Abolition And Certain Other Law (Amendment Bill), 2021 were introduced in the House. (PTI)
Karnataka and Chandigarh registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.
While Karnataka began the day's proceedings with a 14-0 win over Arunachal in Pool C, Chandigarh trounced Tripura 23-0 in Pool E. (PTI)
