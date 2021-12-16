Bangalore News Live: 317 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Bangalore Literature Festival to be held this week

The 10th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) will be held this weekend at the Bangalore International Centre with a limited seating capacity to follow the Covid-19 protocol.

According to a release, ‘Multilingualism and endangered languages’ is the dominating theme of the festival.

"Those who are unable to enter the venue due to strict protocol can watch the events on YouTube when the videos of all the sessions are uploaded. The festival will not be live-streamed this year,” said V. Ravichandar, one of the organisers of BLF.

This year's edition will have 90 sessions with 175 authors and speakers, of which 50% are women.