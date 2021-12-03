Bangalore News Live: Karnataka CM to chair high-level meeting on Friday to discuss ‘Omicron’ variant

Bangalore Live News: With two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss the matter in a high-level meeting in Bengaluru on Friday and take the next course of action.
The Union government on Thursday said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, a central government official said during a press conference in New Delhi.
Karnataka has reported 363 new cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,833 and the toll to 38,216, the health department said on Thursday. Out of 363 new cases reported on Thursday, 206 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 105 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,743.
With the city witnessing frequent road accidents due to potholes, the Bengaluru traffic police have arrested a civic engineer after a 21-year-old man lost his life in one such incident.
S Savita (34), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) assistant executive engineer, Mahadevpura zone, was arrested and released on bail Thursday.
In a press statement, Joint Commissioner Police (traffic) Ravikante Gowda said, “Probe has revealed that Savita acted in sheer negligence by not filling up the pothole. In accordance with the guidelines of the court, we arrested Savita for causing death due to negligence.” (Read more)
"We are holding a meeting tomorrow with all details and will come out with new SoPs (standard operating procedure). We are also trying to get expert views and guidelines of the Centre," he told reporters in New Delhi.
Bommai said though there is confirmation about the two cases of Omicron variant in Karnataka, the NCBS lab report has not come officially to the state government. (PTI)
Karnataka government on Thursday sought Rs 1,281 crore from the Centre as relief for the damage caused by rains that lashed the State during October-November.
According to the government's latest assessment which has been sent to the Centre, at least 42 people died in the floods and rain, and an estimated at 9.90 lakh hectares of crop damaged. While 19,366 km of public roads have been destroyed, 20,083 houses have been damaged. (PTI)
Claiming that there may be a "big change" after December 10, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday openly expressed displeasure about the functioning of some Ministers in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, and urged him to effect a reshuffle.
He, however, ruled out any talks about Chief Minister change.
"...there may be a big change in Karnataka after December 10, there may be a complete cabinet reshuffle. All Ministers' performance reports will be taken, those who have failed (in performance) should be changed, and new faces should be given opportunity," Yatnal said. (PTI)
The day also saw 191 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,51,845. Out of 363 new cases reported on Thursday, 206 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 105 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,743. (PTI)
The Karnataka government would effectively implement the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle ordinance and take stringent action against illegal cattle- trafficking, State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said.
alking to reporters in Udupi after visiting the Manipal Hospital on Wednesday to call on two men who were seriously injured while trying to thwart cattle-trafficking in Malur of Thirthahalli taluk, he said strict action would be taken against those into cattle thefts and trafficking. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday requested the Centre not to give nod to Tamil Nadu's intra-state Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project till his government's Mekedatu project is not cleared.
Bommai held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on several projects. He asked the minister not to prepare the detailed project report on the Godavari-Kaveri-Krishna-Mahanadi river linking project without consulting the Karnataka government.
He also sought national project status for the Upper Bhadra project. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday said there are "different views" on forging a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the December 10 election to Karnataka Legislative Council, but a final call will be taken by top leaders of both the parties.
"There are different views. However, a final call will be taken by our senior party leader B S Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy," he told reporters in New Delhi. There are different opinions on this issue in several districts in Karnataka. Taking note of these views and after discussion with the central leadership, Yediyurappa will take a final decision, Bommai added. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday took a dig at JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda following the display of bonhomie during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he once again called the regional party a 'B-team' of the ruling BJP and also accused it of indulging in family politics.
The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly also accused the ruling BJP of "dividing the people and the society in the name of Hindutva".
"JD(S) is a party of family politics, now the eighth member from the family (Deve Gowda family) has entered politics. Remaining members of the family will also become (elected representatives). Where they can win, they field family members. In places they will lose, they field others. This is family politics," Siddaramaiah said. (PTI)
The Karnataka Department of Higher Education and Bavarian Universities of Germany on Thursday decided to join hands together under National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and a schedule of proposed activities have been charted out.
A meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday between Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, representatives of the German Consulate and Bavarian-Indian Centre for Business, where it was decided to initiate the activities of co-operation from coming February.
During the meeting, Narayan pointed out that the Karnataka government is very keen to internationalise higher education and is willing to collaborate with Bavarian Universities towards achieving its objective of providing quality education, a release from his office said. (PTI)
