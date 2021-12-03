Bangalore News Live: Karnataka CM to chair high-level meeting on Friday to discuss ‘Omicron’ variant

The Union government said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka. (File photo for representation, Reuters)

Bangalore Live News: With two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss the matter in a high-level meeting in Bengaluru on Friday and take the next course of action.

The Union government on Thursday said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, a central government official said during a press conference in New Delhi.

Karnataka has reported 363 new cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,833 and the toll to 38,216, the health department said on Thursday. Out of 363 new cases reported on Thursday, 206 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 105 discharges and 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,743.