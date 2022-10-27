Bengaluru News Live Updates: Govt to list 2023 candidates by Nov as Kharge takes charge; HC rejects bail plea of accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Congress has directed its Karnataka unit to finalise candidate lists for the 2023 Assembly polls by November-end, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Wednesday. Candidate selection is likely to be a friction point as loyalists of various leaders including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to seek tickets, requiring the new Congress president chief to be a referee. Also discussed at the meetings were two yatras to be carried out in northern Karnataka. Read more here.

The Karnataka High Court, in the meantime, has rejected a bail plea filed by a key accused – Hrishikesh Devadikar – in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on grounds that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has delayed filing a charge sheet against him. Devadikar, 41, was one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of the 55-year-old journalist outside her home on September 5, 2017. Devadikar was arrested by the SIT in Jharkhand in January 2020 after he disappeared following Lankesh’s murder.

In other news, another Kannada movie ‘Head Bush’ has stirred a row over allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Head Bush is based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar on the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s. While a section of the audience has raised objections to some scenes in the movie and representation of some folk art forms, another contended that the movie was being targeted for the political views of the lead actor Dhananjaya. This comes even before the controversy over Kantara gets dissolved.