Bengaluru News Live Updates: Govt to list 2023 candidates by Nov as Kharge takes charge; HC rejects bail plea of accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 27, 2022 9:09:15 am
Mallikarjun Kharge, Bengaluru News Live Updates, Bangalore news live updates, gauri lankesh, crime, murder, weather, karnatakaNewly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Congress has directed its Karnataka unit to finalise candidate lists for the 2023 Assembly polls by November-end, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Wednesday. Candidate selection is likely to be a friction point as loyalists of various leaders including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to seek tickets, requiring the new Congress president chief to be a referee. Also discussed at the meetings were two yatras to be carried out in northern Karnataka. Read more here.

The Karnataka High Court, in the meantime, has rejected a bail plea filed by a key accused – Hrishikesh Devadikar – in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on grounds that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has delayed filing a charge sheet against him. Devadikar, 41, was one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of the 55-year-old journalist outside her home on September 5, 2017. Devadikar was arrested by the SIT in Jharkhand in January 2020 after he disappeared following Lankesh’s murder.

In other news, another Kannada movie ‘Head Bush’ has stirred a row over allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Head Bush is based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar on the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s. While a section of the audience has raised objections to some scenes in the movie and representation of some folk art forms, another contended that the movie was being targeted for the political views of the lead actor Dhananjaya. This comes even before the controversy over Kantara gets dissolved.

Live Blog

09:09 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Weather Today in Bengaluru

Bengaluru will mainly witness clear skies throughout the day, according to the State met department. Some areas during early morning hours are likely to be full of mist.

The maximum temperature will likely be around 29°C, and the minimum would be around 15°C. No rainfall is expected in the city today, however, relative humidity will stay at about 55%.

08:24 (IST)27 Oct 2022
As Kharge takes charge, Karnataka Congress asked to make 2023 candidates list by November-end

The Congress has directed its Karnataka unit to finalise candidate lists for the 2023 Assembly polls by November-end, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Wednesday. Candidate selection is likely to be a friction point as loyalists of various leaders including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to seek tickets, requiring the new Congress president chief to be a referee. 

The party has decided to form a new Congress Working Committee and three leaders from the state have reportedly found places in it. Read here.

08:22 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Gauri Lankesh murder case: Karnataka High Court rejects default bail plea of key accused

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a bail plea filed by a key accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case on the grounds that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has delayed filing a charge sheet against him.

Hrishikesh Devadikar, 41, one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of the 55-year-old journalist outside her home on September 5, 2017, approached the Karnataka High Court this year claiming the right to be released on bail on account of the SIT not filing a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest on January 9, 2020.

Gauri Lankesh, an outspoken critic of radical Hindutva, was shot dead outside her home in west Bengaluru on the night of September 5, 2017, by two motorcycle-borne assassins. Read more.

08:19 (IST)27 Oct 2022
After ‘Kantara’, ‘Head Bush’ now courts controversy in Karnataka

Even before the controversy over Kantara dies down, another Kannada movie Head Bush has stirred a row over allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Head Bush is based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar on the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s.

Some right-wing groups began a social media campaign to boycott the movie over the depiction of the folk art form ‘Veeragase’. There have also been demands to cut some scenes and re-release the movie. Read the full report here.

08:15 (IST)27 Oct 2022
Good morning, Bangalore!

Watch this space for the latest updates from your city.

Kidnapped furniture businessman rescued after 12 hours

The Karnataka police Monday rescued a 38-year-old businessman of Hampinagar in Bengaluru who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold by a gang headed by another businessman. “The prime suspect, Arjit Banu, who ran a pharmaceutical company in partnership with others, and a few of his associates are on the run. About 10 persons are suspected to be involved in the crime,” officials said. Read more.

Communal assaults lead to tension in Karnataka’s Shivamogga; police tighten security, arrest 3

The police in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have arrested three people for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old man Monday night. The incident, the second in two days, lead to tension in the city promoting the police to tighten security. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said there is no need to panic and that the situation was under control. Kumar also said police personnel have been deployed, checkposts erected, and they have been patrolling the area. Read more here.

Health department issues advisory following detection of newer Omicron sub-variants in neighbouring Maharashtra

In the wake of cases of XBB, BQ.1, and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants of Omicron being detected in Maharashtra recently, the Karnataka health department issued an advisory Tuesday. The advisory was issued after the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 met on October 19 to discuss the measures that need to be taken following the detection of the newer sub-variants. Read here.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 08:13:05 am
