Thursday, May 05, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amit Shah will inform about cabinet expansion, says Bommai

Bangalore News Today Updates, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Updates, Karnataka Weather News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today News, Karnataka PSI Recruitment Scam, 5 May: The state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on Thursday was postponed to May 11.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 10:40:09 am
bengaluru news, amit shah, bommai, karnataka govt, karnataka cabinet expansion, karnataka weather, bengaluru weatherUnion Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka CM Bommai in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru News Updates: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Shah would take a decision on the state cabinet expansion after returning to Delhi.

“Shah will talk to me about cabinet expansion after going to Delhi,” Bommai said when asked if there was any discussion about cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on Thursday was postponed to May 11.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka held a protest to gherao and lock up the headquarters of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday demanding proper investigation into the KPSC and alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

10:40 (IST)05 May 2022
After lunch at Bommai residence, meetings with BJP units got abruptly cancelled

Amit Shah was scheduled to attend a lunch hosted by Bommai for BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs at his residence, and chair separate meetings of the BJP state core committee, party functionaries and various party units. But after lunch at Bommai’s official residence, the meetings with the party units were abruptly cancelled.

10:38 (IST)05 May 2022
Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka did not yield any outcome on leadership change

There was widespread speculation that Shah’s Bengaluru visit could lead to a leadership change in the state and a rejig in the cabinet. However, his visit did not yield any outcome and meetings that were scheduled with the state BJP core committee and party leaders to spell out strategies for the 2023 assembly polls were cancelled.

10:37 (IST)05 May 2022
Karnataka cabinet meeting postponed to May 11

Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on Thursday was postponed to May 11.

10:37 (IST)05 May 2022
10:36 (IST)05 May 2022
Hello and welcome to our Bengaluru News blog

Hello and welcome to our Bengaluru News blog. Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state here. 

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah hits out at govt, demands judicial probe into PSI exam scam

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged Wednesday that the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state was worth Rs 300 crore and demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting high court judge.

“Though the government admitted there was malpractice, the recruitment wing additional general of police Amrit Paul and Dy SP Shantha Kumar have been transferred after the scam was exposed. I am asking the government why they have not suspended or registered a FIR against these officers,” Siddaramaiah asked in a press meet held on Wednesday.

On October 3, 2021, 54,000 candidates appeared for an examination for 545 PSI posts, conducted across 92 centres in seven cities in Karnataka. The Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police has now found evidence of large-scale cheating in the exam.

