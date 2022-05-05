Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amit Shah will inform about cabinet expansion, says Bommai

Bengaluru News Updates: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Shah would take a decision on the state cabinet expansion after returning to Delhi.

“Shah will talk to me about cabinet expansion after going to Delhi,” Bommai said when asked if there was any discussion about cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on Thursday was postponed to May 11.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka held a protest to gherao and lock up the headquarters of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday demanding proper investigation into the KPSC and alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.