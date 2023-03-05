Bengaluru News Live Updates: In Karnataka, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance for corruption-free govt

Citizens want custody of Agara lake to be handed back to the forest department as BBMP fails to maintain it

The civic body’s claim of restoring and maintaining scores of lakes in Bengaluru seems implausible if one visits the Agara lake located along Sarjapura Ring Road.

The lake was transferred to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from the forest department in 2019. The local residents are demanding that the lake’s custody be handed over to the forest department again.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) water quality monitoring data, the lake has been classified under ‘Category D’ – which means the water is only suitable for the ‘propagation of wildlife and fisheries’.

