Bengaluru News Live Updates: In Karnataka, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance for corruption-free govt

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Karnataka to give his Aam Aadmi Party a chance to give a corruption-free government for five years. He also promised to give free electricity, quality education in government schools and good healthcare for the state’s people. Kejriwal was addressing his maiden election public meeting in Karnataka.
In other news, the much-awaited 12.75 km stretch of the KR-Whitefield metro line will be ready after March 10, Anjum Parvez, managing director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), said Friday. The KR Puram-Whitefield line is aimed at reducing the travel time to 24 minutes from over an hour (by road).
The Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai following the arrest of government officer Prashanth Kumar M V while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, a BJP MLA. More than Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash has been seized in subsequent raids at various locations by Lokayukta. The arrested officer’s father is Madal Virupakshappa, the MLA representing Channagiri constituency in Davangere district of the state.
Tech giant Apple, in partnership with the NGO Frank Water, scaled up efforts to improve water, hygiene and sanitation in India by launching a pilot project at Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Read more here
The Enforcement Directorate has pressed a special court in Bengaluru’s for declaring the space startup Devas Multimedia’s founder and CEO, Ramachandran Viswanathan, as a fugitive economic offender on account of his failure to appear for trial.
An ED deputy director told a special court on Saturday that Viswanathan and a US branch of Devas had failed to appear before the court despite notices being issued to them last year. The official said the accused were “intentionally avoiding” appearance despite knowing fully about the case and proceedings, and wanted both declared as fugitive economic offenders. Read more here
The law takes its course depending on who is in power — and their politics. Read why here
Hubballi Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday seized Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash from the residence of a businessman. The police who conducted a raid based on a tip-off managed to seize money.
A police officer said that the money has been seized from Ramesh Bonageri, a businessman's residence and the information has been shared with Income Tax department.