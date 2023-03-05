scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: In Karnataka, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance for corruption-free govt

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Kejriwal also promised to give free electricity, quality education in government schools and good healthcare for the state's people.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | March 5, 2023 10:51 IST
Bengaluru news live: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the AAP convention, in Davangere (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Karnataka to give his Aam Aadmi Party a chance to give a corruption-free government for five years. He also promised to give free electricity, quality education in government schools and good healthcare for the state’s people. Kejriwal was addressing his maiden election public meeting in Karnataka.

In other news, the much-awaited 12.75 km stretch of the KR-Whitefield metro line will be ready after March 10, Anjum Parvez, managing director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), said Friday. The KR Puram-Whitefield line is aimed at reducing the travel time to 24 minutes from over an hour (by road).

The Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai following the arrest of government officer Prashanth Kumar M V while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, a BJP MLA. More than Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash has been seized in subsequent raids at various locations by Lokayukta. The arrested officer’s father is Madal Virupakshappa, the MLA representing Channagiri constituency in Davangere district of the state.

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates: ED presses for declaring Devas CEO a fugitive offender in case over failed 2005 deal with ISRO; follow this space for live updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka

10:51 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Starting with Bengaluru, Apple takes up projects for improved water management in India

Tech giant Apple, in partnership with the NGO Frank Water, scaled up efforts to improve water, hygiene and sanitation in India by launching a pilot project at Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Read more here

10:30 (IST)05 Mar 2023
ED presses for declaring Devas CEO a fugitive offender in case over failed 2005 deal with ISRO

The Enforcement Directorate has pressed a special court in Bengaluru’s for declaring the space startup Devas Multimedia’s founder and CEO, Ramachandran Viswanathan, as a fugitive economic offender on account of his failure to appear for trial.

An ED deputy director told a special court on Saturday that Viswanathan and a US branch of Devas had failed to appear before the court despite notices being issued to them last year. The official said the accused were “intentionally avoiding” appearance despite knowing fully about the case and proceedings, and wanted both declared as fugitive economic offenders. Read more here

09:57 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Objections within, but Karnataka BJP govt drops charges in communal, protest cases

The law takes its course depending on who is in power — and their politics. Read why here

09:21 (IST)05 Mar 2023
Hubbali police seize cash worth Rs 3 crore from businessman's residence

Hubballi Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday seized Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash from the residence of a businessman. The police who conducted a raid based on a tip-off managed to seize money. 

A police officer said that the money has been seized from Ramesh Bonageri, a businessman's residence and the information has been shared with Income Tax department.

Citizens want custody of Agara lake to be handed back to the forest department as BBMP fails to maintain it

Lakes of Bengaluru: Citizens want custody of Agara lake to be handed back to the forest department as BBMP fails to maintain it

The civic body’s claim of restoring and maintaining scores of lakes in Bengaluru seems implausible if one visits the Agara lake located along Sarjapura Ring Road.

The lake was transferred to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from the forest department in 2019. The local residents are demanding that the lake’s custody be handed over to the forest department again.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) water quality monitoring data, the lake has been classified under ‘Category D’ – which means the water is only suitable for the ‘propagation of wildlife and fisheries’.

Know Your City: How Lal Bagh with its royal past shaped to be the green space of modern Bengaluru

As Bengaluru grows outwards and upwards, the green spaces of the city remain a timeless reminder of the city as it once was, especially to those residents who were here before the hustle and bustle of today’s IT hub. The prominent among these green spaces is the botanical garden of Lal Bagh. But far from only being a garden, Lal Bagh is a historical site, spanning the eras of Kempe Gowda, Tipu Sultan, and colonial British rule.

The oldest section of the park is fittingly located on a formation of ancient peninsular gneiss rock, about 3 billion years old, which by itself is a National Geological Monument. It is capped by one of the four towers that were erected by 16th-century ruler Kempe Gowda II to mark the boundaries of Bengaluru and observe the surrounding terrain. Older relics, such as a Vijayanagara-era hero stone, also hint at an even older past. It is not entirely certain where the name ‘Lal Bagh’ itself comes from – with tales ranging from the red soil prevalent in the area to Tipu coming across red flowers in the gardens as a child.

The roots of modern Lal Bagh, however, can be attributed to Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan’s love of greenery, with trees being brought from across the world. According to the Indian National Trust for Culture and Heritage (INTACH), the garden of Hyder Ali’s time likely came up around 1760 to the north of the tank in Lal Bagh, and by 1791, would have been laid out in the ‘char-bagh’ Persian style which was also in vogue with the Mughals, and would have been replicated at similar gardens in Srirangapatna, Mandya district.

