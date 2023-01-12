Bengaluru News Live Updates: 3 Bangalore Metro Rail officers suspended following pillar collapse

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 12, 2023: Three officers of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were suspended Wednesday following the collapse of an under-construction Bengaluru Metro pillar that killed a mother and son. BMRCL suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer and also tasked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with holding an independent probe into the matter. Software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed in the accident while Tejaswini’s husband Lohith Solake and daughter Vismitha survived.
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. PM Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground, which will be attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.
On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, thereby making it the city’s coldest morning in the last four years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius on January 2, 2019.
Cuban revolution leader Che Guevara's daughter Aleida Guevara will be participating in the Centre of Indian Trade Unions that will be held at Bengaluru palace grounds from January 18.
The BMRCL on Wednesday suspended the Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, and Site Engineer, following the death of two civilians due to the under-construction metro pillar collapse near Hennur.
The BMRCL, in the statement, said that an internal technical team has been constituted to investigate on the cause of the accident and submit the report at the earliest. It has also requested the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to independently investigate the incident and submit a report. The Nagarjuna Construction Company, which bagged the contract for metro construction on the KR Puram-Hebbal route, is now booked and its alleged role in negligence is being investigated.
Speaking to IE.com, BMRCL MD, Anjum Parvez said, "BMRCL is my organisation and we cannot run away from responsibility. We have to pinpoint the officials responsible for the incident and after IISc’s full investigation on the matter, we will take necessary action.”
BMRCL had earlier stated that while the reinforcement work at pier 218 was being carried out with staging and guy wire supports, one of the guy wires gave way, resulting in the pillar swaying and failing across the KR Puram-Hebbal main carriageway.
