Bengaluru News Live Updates: 3 Bangalore Metro Rail officers suspended following pillar collapse

‘I will pay you Rs 1 crore. Can you bring back my daughter and grandson?’: Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse victim’s father

The father of the woman, who was killed along with her toddler son after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro fell on them, Wednesday asked the Karnataka government to punish those responsible for the accident.

On Tuesday, software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fell on the motorcycle they were travelling on. She was heading to work with her husband Lohith Solake, and drop her daughter Vismitha and son Vihan at a playschool. Solake and Vismitha survived the accident.

The remarks of Madan, Tejaswini’s father, came after BMRCL announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the family of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Madan said it is not about compensation. “I don’t need their compensation. I will pay them Rs 1 crore. Can the chief minister bring back my daughter and grandson’s lives? It is not about money. There was a clear lapse on part of BMRCL and contractor Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd (NCC),” he said. (Read more)

Bengaluru Metro’s never-ending tale of tragedy

A mother and her toddler son died after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru Tuesday. This is the latest incident in a series of accidents involving the ongoing Metro construction work in India’s IT capital.

In December 2020, Santosh Hansda, 21, who worked as a laborer with the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited), died after a 16mm cable pierced his head. Santosh was assigned to cable stressing work and he was busy working on a 30 feet tall metro pillar when a wedge plate fell on the other side and put pressure on the machine.

The cable jutted out and pierced Santosh’s head. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. In February 2020, Metro worker Srikakulam, 56, died while he was carrying out work related to the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station. He died after falling to the ground from the concourse level. (Read more)