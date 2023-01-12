scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: 3 Bangalore Metro Rail officers suspended following pillar collapse

Bengaluru News Live Updates, Jan 12: Software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed in the accident while Tejaswini's husband Lohith Solake and daughter Vismitha survived.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | January 12, 2023 09:53 IST
Officials inspect the site of the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse, which killed Tejaswini and her 2.5 year-old son Vihan. (PTI)Officials inspect the site of the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse, which killed Tejaswini and her 2.5 year-old son Vihan. (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 12, 2023: Three officers of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were suspended Wednesday following the collapse of an under-construction Bengaluru Metro pillar that killed a mother and son. BMRCL suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer and also tasked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with holding an independent probe into the matter. Software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed in the accident while Tejaswini’s husband Lohith Solake and daughter Vismitha survived.

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. PM Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground, which will be attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, thereby making it the city’s coldest morning in the last four years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius on January 2, 2019.

Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka twice in January and more. Follow this space for the latest updates from Bengaluru and Karnataka.

09:53 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Che Guevara's daughter to visit Bengaluru on Jan 18

Cuban revolution leader Che Guevara's daughter Aleida Guevara will be participating in the Centre of Indian Trade Unions that will be held at Bengaluru palace grounds from January 18.

09:50 (IST)12 Jan 2023
3 BMRCL officers suspended following Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse

The BMRCL on Wednesday suspended the Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, and Site Engineer, following the death of two civilians due to the under-construction metro pillar collapse near Hennur. 

The BMRCL, in the statement, said that an internal technical team has been constituted to investigate on the cause of the accident and submit the report at the earliest. It has also requested the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to independently investigate the incident and submit a report. The Nagarjuna Construction Company, which bagged the contract for metro construction on the KR Puram-Hebbal route, is now booked and its alleged role in negligence is being investigated. 

Speaking to IE.com, BMRCL MD, Anjum Parvez said,  "BMRCL is my organisation and we cannot run away from responsibility. We have to pinpoint the officials responsible for the incident and after IISc’s full investigation on the matter, we will take necessary action.” 

BMRCL had earlier stated that while the reinforcement work at pier 218 was being carried out with staging and guy wire supports, one of the guy wires gave way, resulting in the pillar swaying and failing across the KR Puram-Hebbal main carriageway. 

(As reported by Sanath Prasad)

09:46 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on the Metro pillar collapse mishap, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real-time.

‘I will pay you Rs 1 crore. Can you bring back my daughter and grandson?’: Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse victim’s father

The father of the woman, who was killed along with her toddler son after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro fell on them, Wednesday asked the Karnataka government to punish those responsible for the accident.

On Tuesday, software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fell on the motorcycle they were travelling on. She was heading to work with her husband Lohith Solake, and drop her daughter Vismitha and son Vihan at a playschool. Solake and Vismitha survived the accident.

bengaluru metro pillar victim latest news today An under-construction Metro pillar at the Nagawara station came crashing down near Hennur main road, killing Tejaswini and her son, Vihan, while her husband Lohith and daughter miraculously escaped unhurt.

The remarks of Madan, Tejaswini’s father, came after BMRCL announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the family of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Madan said it is not about compensation. “I don’t need their compensation. I will pay them Rs 1 crore. Can the chief minister bring back my daughter and grandson’s lives? It is not about money. There was a clear lapse on part of BMRCL and contractor Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd (NCC),” he said. (Read more)

Bengaluru Metro’s never-ending tale of tragedy

A mother and her toddler son died after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru Tuesday. This is the latest incident in a series of accidents involving the ongoing Metro construction work in India’s IT capital.

In December 2020, Santosh Hansda, 21, who worked as a laborer with the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited), died after a 16mm cable pierced his head. Santosh was assigned to cable stressing work and he was busy working on a 30 feet tall metro pillar when a wedge plate fell on the other side and put pressure on the machine.

The cable jutted out and pierced Santosh’s head. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. In February 2020, Metro worker Srikakulam, 56, died while he was carrying out work related to the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station. He died after falling to the ground from the concourse level. (Read more)

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:41 IST
