Monday, December 13, 2021
Bengaluru news Live: Winter session in Belagavi from today; right-wing groups set Christian religious books on fire

Bengaluru Live News: While the BJP-led government is expected to table controversial bills including the proposed legislation against religious conversions, the Opposition is likely to raise allegations of corruption.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 13, 2021 10:31:53 am
Bipin Rawat, Gen rawat, Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka, Bengaluru, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru, Indian express, Indian express news, Karnataka newsKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

Bengaluru Live News: The Winter Session of the State Legislature will begin in Belagavi on Monday. While the BJP-led government is expected to table controversial bills including the proposed legislation against religious conversions, the Opposition is likely to raise allegations of corruption.

At the session – set to conclude on December 24 – the state government is expected to introduce an anti-conversion bill with stringent punishments for those found guilty. The opposition Congress has said it will oppose the bill, which is yet to be cleared by the state’s law department.

Meanwhile, right-wing groups in Karnataka reportedly attacked four members of the Christian community and set their religious books on fire alleging forced conversions. The police said no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

Coming to the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 cases due to Omicron in Karnataka rose to three on Sunday after a 34-year-old South Africa-returnee tested positive for the variant. The first two cases of the new variant in the country, designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were identified in Karnataka on December 2.

Live Blog

Bengaluru Live News: Winter session in Belagavi from today; Karnataka detects third Omicron case, 34-year-old South Africa-returnee; Karnataka CM hints at bringing anti-conversion bill in Belagavi assembly session. Follow the latest news and developments from Karnataka, Bengaluru and Belgavi

10:31 (IST)13 Dec 2021
Bengaluru power cuts: List of East Zone localities that will face power outage today

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts from Monday to Wednesday, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

BESCOM said power outages is due to Maintenance and other works by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

On Monday in the East zone, power disruption will start from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Double road, Near Leela Palace, Murphy Town, Nala Road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout, Manjunath Nagar, and Coffee Board Layout.

BBMP marshals enforcing Covid-19 guidelines and proper wearing of masks in Bengaluru. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Karnataka’s Covid tally crossed the 30 lakh mark with 320 fresh Covid-19 cases whereas two deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 38,257, the health department said on Saturday. The state also achieved another feat of over eight crore vaccinations including first and second dose with 2,80,534 vaccinations on Saturday, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police Saturday registered cases against the users of two Facebook accounts for allegedly posting derogatory messages over the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. The cases were registered in the coastal district of Mangaluru. City Police Commissioner Shashikumar N said action was taken after complaints were filed against the Facebook accounts.

 

 

 

