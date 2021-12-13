Bengaluru news Live: Winter session in Belagavi from today; right-wing groups set Christian religious books on fire

Bengaluru Live News: The Winter Session of the State Legislature will begin in Belagavi on Monday. While the BJP-led government is expected to table controversial bills including the proposed legislation against religious conversions, the Opposition is likely to raise allegations of corruption.

At the session – set to conclude on December 24 – the state government is expected to introduce an anti-conversion bill with stringent punishments for those found guilty. The opposition Congress has said it will oppose the bill, which is yet to be cleared by the state’s law department.

Meanwhile, right-wing groups in Karnataka reportedly attacked four members of the Christian community and set their religious books on fire alleging forced conversions. The police said no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

Coming to the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 cases due to Omicron in Karnataka rose to three on Sunday after a 34-year-old South Africa-returnee tested positive for the variant. The first two cases of the new variant in the country, designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were identified in Karnataka on December 2.