Bengaluru News Live Updates: FIR against Yediyurappa on alleged collection of bribes of Rs 12 crore; Congress MLA H K Patil says ‘world 2nd’ richest made Rs 60,000 cr from insurance business

Bengaluru, Karnataka news live updates (September 18): The Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and extortion against former Karnataka CM and member of the BJP parliamentary board B S Yediyurappa and several members of his family in a case referred by the courts.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA H K Patil has alleged that people claiming to be the world’s “second or third richest person” have made Rs 60,000 crore from insurance business. At the national level, insurers paid Rs 26,393 crore as against the gross premium of Rs 32,000 crore, the former agriculture and rural development minister said. The entire crop insurance scheme is helping insurers, not farmers, he said.
In Other News, Chennai’s Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) authority and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Tribunal recently ordered the forfeiture of his immovable assets, the market value of which is pegged at Rs 1.6 crore. Mruthyunjaya, 50, was arrested by the central crime branch in July this year, along with drugs worth Rs 80 lakh
A special court in Bengaluru on Saturday ordered the issuance of a notice under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act-2018 to the US-based CEO of satellite communications firm Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, Ramachandran Viswanathan, on the basis of an application filed by the ED to declare him a fugitive economic offender (FEO).
The ED has sought to declare Viswanathan, the founder-CEO of Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, a start-up in Bengaluru, which was liquidated in May 2021 by the National Company Law Tribunal, an FEO in a money laundering case filed against him and nine others for allegedly diverting to the United States 85 per cent of a total of Rs 579 crore of FDI it received following a 2005 satellite deal with the Indian Space Research Organisation after the satellite deal was annulled in 2011. Read More.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with thundershowers and spells of rain in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
Located in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur, Kaikondrahalli lake is spread over 48 acres and is home to 70 species of migratory birds. After the heavy rainfall earlier this month, the lake overflowed. Although rejuvenated in 2011, discussions around encroachments and entry of sewage into Kaikondrahalli lake have resurfaced sometime ago.
In 2007, Kaikondrahalli lake had turned into a slushy malarial bed of sewage and waste. Rampant encroachment, growth of unhealthy hyacinths and release of sewage and untreated water into the lake had spelt the death knell for this eco-fragile lake.
With the joint efforts of local residents, activists and municipal authorities, the lake was restored to its once-pristine state in 2011. However, the lake’s condition has started deteriorating in the last few years. Read More.
Putting an end to the speculation around towing of vehicles in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said that the government does not have any proposals to restart the practice in the city. The government is planning to come up with a people-friendly parking facility in Bengaluru, Jnanendra said.
His statement came after Bengaluru city police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy on Friday hinted that towing of vehicles may return to Bengaluru to address traffic congestion. Read More.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, 'The 'Xpress Clinic' started in Malleswaram Assembly Constituency is a model for the entire country and this type of clinic will be opened at 20 different places in the city.'
The CM said the health services in BBMP limits will be managed through a separate system. In Xpress clinics, 60 per cent concession will be given for BPL cardholders of the rates fixed for various examinations in government hospitals, and 40 to 50 per cent for APL cardholders.