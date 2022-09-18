Bengaluru News Live Updates: FIR against Yediyurappa on alleged collection of bribes of Rs 12 crore; Congress MLA H K Patil says ‘world 2nd’ richest made Rs 60,000 cr from insurance business

Yediyurappa, his younger son Vijayendra, grandson, the husband of a granddaughter, a son-in-law, minister S T Somashekher, bureaucrat G C Prakash and two businessmen are accused in the corruption case. (Photo: Twitter/@BSYBJP)

Bengaluru, Karnataka news live updates (September 18): The Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and extortion against former Karnataka CM and member of the BJP parliamentary board B S Yediyurappa and several members of his family in a case referred by the courts.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA H K Patil has alleged that people claiming to be the world’s “second or third richest person” have made Rs 60,000 crore from insurance business. At the national level, insurers paid Rs 26,393 crore as against the gross premium of Rs 32,000 crore, the former agriculture and rural development minister said. The entire crop insurance scheme is helping insurers, not farmers, he said.

In Other News, Chennai’s Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) authority and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Tribunal recently ordered the forfeiture of his immovable assets, the market value of which is pegged at Rs 1.6 crore. Mruthyunjaya, 50, was arrested by the central crime branch in July this year, along with drugs worth Rs 80 lakh