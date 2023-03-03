Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amit Shah to flag off two BJP Rath Yatras in Karnataka today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras in poll-bound Karnataka today. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has planned four such Yatras in the state. The first two were inaugurated by JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh respectively.

BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, the news agency PTI has reported. According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Kumar, who is the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

A purported video of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly asking party leaders to get people to rallies, by paying them Rs 500 each, has gone viral on social media. It is not clear when the video was taken.