Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amit Shah to flag off two BJP Rath Yatras in Karnataka today

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has planned four such Yatras in the state.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | March 3, 2023 09:59 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras in poll-bound Karnataka today. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has planned four such Yatras in the state. The first two were inaugurated by JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh respectively.

BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, the news agency PTI has reported. According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Kumar, who is the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

A purported video of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly asking party leaders to get people to rallies, by paying them Rs 500 each, has gone viral on social media. It is not clear when the video was taken.

 

Live Blog

BJP leader Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka today. More updates below.

09:57 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Amit Shah to flag off two BJP Rath Yatras in Karnataka today

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off two Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has planned four such Yatras in the state. The first was inaugurated by BJP national president J P Nadda at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday, and the second by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Nandgad in Belagavi district on Thursday. (Read more)

09:54 (IST)03 Mar 2023
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Lakes of Bengaluru: From a supply of drinking water to a cesspool, Subramanyapura Lake’s downfall was quick

The local residents remember Subramanyapura Lake, located in Uttarahalli, as a waterbody from where they could drink water and that’s a memory not from very long ago. In the last one decade the lake became a victim of rampant encroachment and untreated sewage entering it, thereby turning it into a cesspool.

Subramanyapura lake (Express photo by Jithendra M)

There have been attempts by the real estate mafia too to grab the lake but thanks to the local residents and Environment Support Group (ESG), an NGO, the lake was saved. (Read more)

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 09:41 IST
