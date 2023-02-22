Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tipu Sultan’s descendants criticise Congress, BJP for polarising votes in his name

Know Your City: Bengaluru’s postal system — from ‘Anche’ to the colonial General Post Office

When speaking of the remnants of the British colonial institutions surviving till date, an average Indian might think of the judiciary or the railway system. But one of the oldest survivors is in fact the postal system — surviving in the form of the General Post Office (GPO) on Raj Bhavan Road in Bengaluru.

However, although the GPO introduced a more systematic structure, the postal legacy in Karnataka does not begin and end with the British institution. It includes the ‘Anche’ postal system instituted by King Chikkadevaraja Wodeyar, a contemporary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who also went on to purchase the city of Bengaluru from the Thanjavur Marathas for a sum of Rs 3 lakh. In Chikkadevaraja’s time, a harikara or news carrier would supervise the sending of letters, while also keeping an eye on matters that came to his notice.

Later, towards the end of the 19th century, the ‘Anche’ system was merged with the colonial postal system. It was incorporated with the then Imperial Postal Department on April 1, 1889, with a colonial report noting that it would be a net gain to the state of Rs 60,000 per month, an immense sum in those days. The report noted that with the expansion of roads and communications, it would only hamper the princely state to retain what was effectively a local system, leading to the amalgamation. Posts from the Mysore administration were still carried free of charge afterwards. (Read more)