Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tipu Sultan’s descendants criticise Congress, BJP for polarising votes in his name

Bengaluru News Live Updates, February 22, 2023: The controversy over Tipu Sultan, the BJP and Congress is heating up this week. In the latest in this saga, the former ruler’s descendants have called out both parties for using his name for votes in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections later this year.
“While BJP is trying to project Tipu Sultan as a villain, the Congress is trying to project him as a hero to gain the votes of his admirers,” said Sahebzada Mansoor Ali, the seventh-generation descendant of Tipu Sultan. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called for Minister Ashwath Narayan’s arrest over his ‘hate speech’ against Siddaramaiah.
In other news, Karnataka’s transport corporation has launched 15 new European-style sleeper buses. The buses will operate on routes such as Kundapur-Bangalore, Mangalore-Pune, Bangalore-Secunderabad, Bangalore-Hyderabad, Bangalore- Ernakulam, Bangalore-Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore-Thrissur and Bangalore-Panaji.
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has questioned the BJP government in the state for not registering a case against Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan for making a “hate speech” against Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah last week.
On February 15, Ashwath Narayan had called for “finishing off” Siddaramaiah during a pre-poll rally in the Mandya region of Karnataka. Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramaiah, who admires 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, would come to power. (Read more)
