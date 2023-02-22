scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Tipu Sultan’s descendants criticise Congress, BJP for polarising votes in his name

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called for Minister Ashwath Narayan’s arrest over his ‘hate speech’ against Siddaramaiah.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | February 22, 2023 10:08 IST
The Last Effort and Fall of Tipu Sultan by Henry Singleton, c. 1800. (Source: Wikipedia)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, February 22, 2023: The controversy over Tipu Sultan, the BJP and Congress is heating up this week. In the latest in this saga, the former ruler’s descendants have called out both parties for using his name for votes in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections later this year.

“While BJP is trying to project Tipu Sultan as a villain, the Congress is trying to project him as a hero to gain the votes of his admirers,” said Sahebzada Mansoor Ali, the seventh-generation descendant of Tipu Sultan. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called for Minister Ashwath Narayan’s arrest over his ‘hate speech’ against Siddaramaiah.

In other news, Karnataka’s transport corporation has launched 15 new European-style sleeper buses. The buses will operate on routes such as Kundapur-Bangalore, Mangalore-Pune, Bangalore-Secunderabad, Bangalore-Hyderabad, Bangalore- Ernakulam, Bangalore-Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore-Thrissur and Bangalore-Panaji.

 

Live Blog

Follow latest updates from Karnataka and Bengaluru below.

10:08 (IST)22 Feb 2023
‘He should be arrested’: Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar over Ashwath Narayan’s ‘hate speech’ against Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has questioned the BJP government in the state for not registering a case against Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan for making a “hate speech” against Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah last week.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar (Photo via his official Facebook page)

On February 15, Ashwath Narayan had called for “finishing off” Siddaramaiah during a pre-poll rally in the Mandya region of Karnataka. Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramaiah, who admires 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, would come to power. (Read more)

10:01 (IST)22 Feb 2023
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Know Your City: Bengaluru’s postal system — from ‘Anche’ to the colonial General Post Office

When speaking of the remnants of the British colonial institutions surviving till date, an average Indian might think of the judiciary or the railway system. But one of the oldest survivors is in fact the postal system — surviving in the form of the General Post Office (GPO) on Raj Bhavan Road in Bengaluru.

However, although the GPO introduced a more systematic structure, the postal legacy in Karnataka does not begin and end with the British institution. It includes the ‘Anche’ postal system instituted by King Chikkadevaraja Wodeyar, a contemporary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who also went on to purchase the city of Bengaluru from the Thanjavur Marathas for a sum of Rs 3 lakh. In Chikkadevaraja’s time, a harikara or news carrier would supervise the sending of letters, while also keeping an eye on matters that came to his notice.

Later, towards the end of the 19th century, the ‘Anche’ system was merged with the colonial postal system. It was incorporated with the then Imperial Postal Department on April 1, 1889, with a colonial report noting that it would be a net gain to the state of Rs 60,000 per month, an immense sum in those days. The report noted that with the expansion of roads and communications, it would only hamper the princely state to retain what was effectively a local system, leading to the amalgamation. Posts from the Mysore administration were still carried free of charge afterwards. (Read more)

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:55 IST
