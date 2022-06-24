Bengaluru Live Updates: Road asphalted for PM Modi’s visit caves in day after it was built; Siddaramaiah says Congress wave in Karnataka in 2023

A day after PM Modi's visit, following a spell of moderate rain, the road caved in just a few metre away from the gate of BASE. (Twitter/Special Arrangement)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The fact that a total of Rs 23.51 crore was spent to lay asphalt on Bengaluru roads ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit caused a major embarrassment to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after a portion of the Jnana Bharthi Main Road caved in barely a day after it was asphalted after a spell of moderate rain.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now asked the BBMP commissioner to probe the matter.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday claimed that there is a “Congress wave” in the state and the party will come to power in 2023. Addressing Congress party workers at the Navsankalp Chintan Shibir in Mysuru Thursday, Siddaramaiah, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that the Congress victory in the recent MLC polls is an indication that Congress has all the chances to come to power.

The Karnataka High Court has said that for offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the hurling of casteist abuse must be in a public place. It quashed a case pending against a person as it found that the alleged abuse was made in a basement of a building, where the victim and his co-workers alone were present.