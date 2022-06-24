Bengaluru Live Updates: Road asphalted for PM Modi’s visit caves in day after it was built; Siddaramaiah says Congress wave in Karnataka in 2023

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The fact that a total of Rs 23.51 crore was spent to lay asphalt on Bengaluru roads ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit caused a major embarrassment to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after a portion of the Jnana Bharthi Main Road caved in barely a day after it was asphalted after a spell of moderate rain.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now asked the BBMP commissioner to probe the matter.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday claimed that there is a “Congress wave” in the state and the party will come to power in 2023. Addressing Congress party workers at the Navsankalp Chintan Shibir in Mysuru Thursday, Siddaramaiah, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that the Congress victory in the recent MLC polls is an indication that Congress has all the chances to come to power.
The Karnataka High Court has said that for offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the hurling of casteist abuse must be in a public place. It quashed a case pending against a person as it found that the alleged abuse was made in a basement of a building, where the victim and his co-workers alone were present.
After Mangalore University made provisions for Muslim girls to change colleges in light of the Karnataka government’s hijab ban, a student of University College Mangalore in Hampankatte has got the transfer certificate while two other students have obtained no-objection certificates from other colleges.
The constituent college of the university has 44 Muslim girls, of whom 17 have not attended class for the past many weeks owing to uniform rules disallowing headscarves, which took effect after a syndicate meeting in May.
According to Anasuya Rai, principal of the college, one of the three girls who held a press meet questioning the university decision to enforce uniform rules on campus has tendered an apology to the college authorities and is attending online classes. An M Sc chemistry student hailing from Kerala was issued a transfer certificate after she applied for one citing ill health, Rai said. Read more
Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his verdict on June 10, noted: “Two factors will emerge from a reading of the aforesaid statements– one being, the basement of the building was not a place of public view and two, only persons who claim to be present were the complainants and other employees of Jayakumar R.Nair or friends of the complainants. Read more
The Grand Old Party had won the recently-held council elections from the South Graduates’ constituency covering Mysuru, Mandya, Chamaajnagar and Hassan districts. “Because of the ‘Congress wave’, the party won in the election. It is an indication of the growing acceptance of the party by the electorate,” Siddaramaiah said. Read more
The Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru was asphalted at a cost of Rs 6.05 crore. The municipal body covered a stretch of around 3.6-km in the area that falls under the Bengaluru university campus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the road to travel to the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University Monday to inaugurate the campus. A day later, following a spell of moderate rain, the road caved in just a few metre away from the gate of BASE. Read more
